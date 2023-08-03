Gal Gadot is apparently returning for Wonder Woman 3, which is set to be part of the new DCU – and it's fair to say that everyone is confused by the move.

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is going to be something of a reboot, starting fresh after the DCEU. Part of that clean slate involved Henry Cavill exiting the role of Superman (almost immediately after his Black Adam return) as well as a new Batman (who has yet to be cast).

Some actors, though, are continuing in their roles, like Viola Davis's Amanda Waller, and, it seems, Gadot's Wonder Woman. It's this that has everyone confused.

"The DCU should be a full reboot," says one person , "if Cavill and Affleck aren't coming back then neither should anyone else in the Justice League"

"The Gal Gadot Wonder Woman 3 news is very confusing," says someone else . "Either fully reboot DC with new actors or don't. I’m not a fan of cherry-picking who stays and who goes. Unless this would be part of DC Elseworlds? Idk."

"Unpopular opinion I guess, but I actually really like Gal Gadot as WW. At least in the first film and BvS [Batman v Superman]. HOWEVER, what even is the new DCU? I thought it was a full on reboot. I was looking forward to a new live action take on Wonder Woman. This is a weird move, in my opinion," says another person .

"I don't see the point in keeping Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman if you're casting a new Superman AND Batman. Like that is THE trinity of DC, they should all be one new package," is this person's view .

But, some people do like the move: "James Gunn hinted a while ago that they are keeping what worked and getting rid of what didn't. The general public loves Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, so I'm glad to see that they're developing something with her in some capacity."

Gadot has become pretty iconic as Wonder Woman, so if there is a way to keep her around for a third movie without confusing everyone expecting a full reboot, we don't see why it couldn't work.

The DCU is set to kick off with animated Max show Creature Commandos, followed by Superman: Legacy in 2025. Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything in the works.