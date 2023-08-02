Gal Gadot is developing Wonder Woman 3 with James Gunn and Peter Safran

It looks like Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman has a place in the new DCU after all – the actor has revealed that she's working on a threequel with DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot told Comicbook.com . "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Back in December 2022, it was announced that a third Wonder Woman movie from director Patty Jenkins would no longer be moving forward, as it didn't align with the vision of new DC Studios CEOs, Gunn and Safran. Jenkins and Gadot had previously worked together on 2017's Wonder Woman and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

After recent cameos in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash, it was unclear, then, whether Gadot's take on the superhero would have a future in the new era of DC movies, which is set to kick off with Superman: Legacy in 2025 (animated show Creature Commandos will arrive first on Max, however).

When Gunn and Safran's new slate of DC projects (officially titled DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters) was announced back in January, the only Wonder Woman project listed was a prequel TV show titled Paradise Lost. This series will be set on the Amazonian island of Themyscira, before the birth of Diana Prince (AKA Wonder Woman), and has been described as "Game of Thrones-ish" by Safran.

