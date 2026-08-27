DC fans think they've worked out a major Man of Tomorrow location from the wrap pictures, and it's linked to Peacemaker

James Gunn has confirmed that filming has wrapped on Superman follow-up Man of Tomorrow, with a series of behind-the-scenes pictures. These feature Lex Luthor star Nicholas Hoult swimming in a lake as well as the crew in a rocky forest – and fans think this may be a clue about a key location in the sequel.
Posting on Reddit, one fan pointed out: "This environment looks like Salvation. Could be where Brainiac and/or Lex end up. Could also have a funny Peacemaker cameo too."
For those unfamiliar, Salvation is an alien prison that becomes a place to exile supervillains. It was introduced in the 2007 Salvation Run comics, which sees characters like Luthor and the Joker imprisoned there as they create alliances and try to escape their fate.
It also played a big part in another DCU project, Peacemaker season 2. Introduced by Rick Flag Sr., it was masterminded as a way to keep those with extraordinary abilities imprisoned in a way that Arkham and Belle Reve can't. And from the pictures Flag shows in Peacemaker, it does look very similar to the background of this location.
It's also where Peacemaker ends up at the end of the season, after he's kidnapped by Flag and sent through the portal onto the planet. He tells him that he's planning to send the Metahumans there, but first wants to see how it impacts the human body.
Could this be where Lex ends up at the end of the movie, imprisoned on the major planet after teaming up with Superman? It's certainly possible, but I think it might actually be where the sequel starts. Last we saw of the character, he was in prison, which makes me think he may be one of the first characters transferred to Salvation under Flag's new plan.
I like the idea that this could be where he first meets Brainiac too, as the Reddit theory suggests. If they've been acquainted before, it might be why Clark Kent goes to Luthor for his knowledge on the villain in the upcoming movie.
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I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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