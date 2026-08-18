The Batman 2 set photos reveal a battle-damaged Batmobile

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It looks like the Caped Crusader is in trouble... again

Robert Pattinson in The Batman
(Image credit: Alamy)

It looks like Robert Pattinson's vigilante will run into a bit of trouble in The Batman 2, as a battle-damaged Batmobile has been spotted on set.

The leaked image, which has since been posted on Twitter, shows a transporter carrying the Batmobile. The car looks pretty much the same as the Bat's custom muscle car in 2022's The Batman, bar a few minor tweaks. However, the vehicle has a huge dent on the side, seemingly from being crashed into. But not to worry, as also on the truck is another undamaged car shell. Check out the post below.

Now, we already know that Pattinson's Bat isn't afraid to get into a car wreck or two. In the first movie, the iconic car chase sequence between Batman and the Penguin ended with Oz Cobb's car being flipped. However, we wonder if the same will happen in The Batman: Part II or if the sequel's elusive villain will run the Batmobile off the road.

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The Batman: Part II leaks have been coming in thick and fast since the movie started filming in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this month. One video posted on TikTok shows the Batmobile driving through the streets, giving us a better look at the jet-black car and its exposed rear engine.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman: Part II hasn't had the easiest road to release: it's been delayed multiple times from October 2025 until it finally landed on an early 2028 release. However, not much is known about The Batman: Part II other than its cast.

Alongside Pattinson, Andy Serkis will return as Alfred Pennyworth, as well as Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. As for the villains, Sebastian Stan has joined the cast in a mystery role, but fans believe he is either playing Harvey Dent or serial killer Victor Zsasz. Scarlett Johansson is also set to star, possibly as Poison Ivy. Behind-the-scenes snaps also suggest that criminal organisation the Court of Owls may play a major part in the new film.

The Batman 2 is set to hit theaters on February 18, 2028. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with other upcoming DC movies and shows.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

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