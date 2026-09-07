Robert Pattinson describes The Batman 2 as a "radical retelling" of Batman, and fans think that means he's joining the DCU

It sounds like the almost six-year wait will be well worth it, as Bruce Wayne star Robert Pattinson says that The Batman 2 is very different from the first movie.
"It’s just amazing. It’s quite a radical change to the script," said Pattinson at the Venice Film Festival (via MYmovies), noting that the sequel goes into "another tonally different direction… even when I'm just looking at the playback on certain things, it looks different to the first one."
Pattinson added, "It's difficult to reinvent Batman as this new thing... I think Matt is the only person who anybody would allow to do it because it’s like a really radical retelling of Batman and I think people are gonna be excited by it. According to the star, both DC Studios and Warner Bros are totally "behind" Reeves' vision.
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Reeves and co are keeping a tight lid on the upcoming sequel, which is currently filming in Glasgow, Scotland. However, although leaked set images and videos have revealed that not much has changed in terms of the design of the Batmobile and Bat's suit, a flurry of new faces have joined in on the fun. This includes Sebastian Stan, who fans think is either playing Harvey Dent or serial killer Victor Zsasz, and Scarlett Johansson, who may or may not be Poison Ivy.
Pattinson's comments have convinced fans that the "radical change" could be a hint at Batman joining the DCU. "Yup, he’s the DCU Batman, thank God," said one fan on Twitter, and another added, "So basically they’re trying to make Batman fit into the DCU?" As it stands, Reeves' Batman movies are not part of James Gunn's DCU: Chapter One. However, Gunn's Batman movie The Brave and the Bold has yet to find its star.
But other fans think that Pattinson is simply talking about how Reeves might be taking risks with the sequel. "First one was fire," added another fan. "If different means differently cool, I‘m down." It is no secret that The Batman: Part II hasn't had the easiest road to release. The movie has been delayed multiple times until it finally landed on an early 2028 release. With such a long wait between the two films, fans are certainly expecting something big.
The Batman 2 is set to hit theaters on February 18, 2028. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with other upcoming DC movies and shows.
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