VisionQuest is set to be the end of the WandaVision trilogy on Disney Plus, but that wasn't how showrunner Terry Matalas approached it.
Asked if he was told to create a story that completed the trilogy, which also features WandaVision and Agatha All Along, he reveals this wasn't his initial brief. "No, not really. I would say, if anything, it’s definitely more of a sequel to WandaVision in a lot of ways," he told SFX magazine in the new issue, which features the Disney Plus show on the cover.
"But it really exists on its own. It’s more the Vision story, just because we’re going to dig into so much of who he is in ways that the films and WandaVision couldn’t, including some deeper parts of his origin that may go back even further than what we believed. So it's very much its own entity, but it does obviously touch upon what has come before for this guy."
What's more, Matalas went on to say that he doesn't think this needs to be the end of the story for Vision either. In fact, he has several ideas about how the story can continue beyond just one season.
"The second we wrapped, Paul, James, and I were immediately ready to go into 10 more seasons of whatever this could be," he added. "But that's up to Marvel Studios and the television gods as to what happens."
Despite being a WandaVision follow-up, VisionQuest is very much Vision's show. Following White Vision – who has been loaded with Vision's memories – the series centers on the synthezoid as he tries to understand who he is. Part of this involves retreating into his mind palace, where he speaks to other Marvel AIs and his creator, Ultron. All the while, he's being hunted by a bounty hunter and dealing with the arrival of his son into his life.
Elizabeth Olsen is not returning as Wanda Maximoff in the show, bowing out of the MCU after Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. This is something Matalas wants to make clear too, referencing a key moment "late in the season".
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"There’s a moment late in the season that we were running towards, but we didn’t know exactly how we would get there," he continued. "Paul had an amazing idea for the kind of scene it should be. Who he is within that particular scene is kind of amazing, and that we were able to pull that off. I want to make sure that people don’t think I’m teasing Wanda, because I’m not teasing Wanda."
VisionQuest arrives on Disney Plus on October 14. For more MCU, here's our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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