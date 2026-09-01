Marvel fans wonder if Loki's backstory has been forgotten, but there could be an explanation

Marvel fans are wondering if Marvel has forgotten all about Loki's frost giant backstory considering his time with the TVA – though it seems like there's a simple explanation.
Magic is nullified within the TVA headquarters, but Loki's frost giant appearance – blue skin and red eyes – is not revealed when he begins his work there. In response to a Reddit post questioning why his true self wasn't revealed, as well as whether Marvel "forgot" his backstory, some MCU fans have pointed out why Loki's Asgardian guise remains.
"Pretty sure his transformation into appearing Asgardian by default was permanent, not sustained magic like his disguises," says one person, with another adding: "He only reverts when near Frost Giants or their artifacts."
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"Exactly, it's not something he's constantly casting on himself. It's something Odin already did to him a very long time ago," echoes someone else.
"He only turns blue near the Frost Giant artifacts. Like I think it's kind of a permanent spell. Like if someone came to the TVA from Earth after Strange's spell in NWH, they won't suddenly remember Peter Parker," agrees another person.
Plus, others have pointed out that his Frost Giant heritage is still part of the MCU, just in a more subtle way. "It’s been a while, but after Thanos snapped his neck at the start of Infinity War, didn't he turn blue as he died? Not just in an asphyxia sense, but in a frost giant way?" says one person.
"''Almighty Thanos, I, Loki, Prince of Asgard, Odinson, the rightful king of Jotunheim*, God of Mischief, do hereby pledge to you my undying fidelity.' - Loki (Infinity War)*" points out someone else.
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"In that weird little propaganda play on Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok the actor playing him as a child is blue," says another person.
We'll next see Loki in Avengers: Doomsday, though how he factors into the plot is a mystery for now, especially considering the Loki season 2 ending saw the God of Mischief become the God of Stories and hold the multiverse together.
Doomsday arrives this December 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.