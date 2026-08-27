The Marvels star Iman Vellani has a theory that Loki will play a key role in Avengers: Doomsday

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The Ms. Marvel actor has thoughts on Doomsday

Loki in Avengers: Doomsday trailer
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani is co-hosting a new podcast in the lead-up to Avengers: Doomsday. Appearing alongside YouTuber Frank Alvarez, the first episode sees them revisiting The Avengers (2012), and Vellani shared how she thinks it may be connected to the upcoming Doomsday.

Asked by her co-host whether she thinks anything in this movie will be called back to, she replied: "I strongly believe Loki is going to. I mean, he's God of Stories now? What an arc; this man has been killed and redeemed more times than I can count. As long as Tom Hiddleston's playing Loki, I'm always gonna be for it. So I think Loki's arc is going to be really interesting in Doomsday; I have no idea what they're going to be doing or Dooming…"

Tom Hiddleston will be back as Loki in Avengers: Doomsday, and we even saw a glimpse of him in the film's first trailer. He appeared in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot, looking worried. The camera then pans to a hand holding a TVA card with a wedding ring on it, which led many to believe this is Steve Rogers' hand.

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In Marvel's official watchlist ahead of the new movie, the Disney Plus Loki show is mentioned, leading us to think he could form a crucial part of the story. However, it's really not clear how at the moment.

At the end of Loki season 2, he has become the God of Stories, holding the dying multiverse together as the center of a giant world tree. This isn't the version of Loki we see in the trailer for Doomsday, though, so could he be part of a flashback? Given his connection to Steve, could this be how he returns?

There are a lot of possibilities at the moment, and we don't know much about what's going to happen in Doomsday at all. The early trailers have teased a connection between the Fantastic Four and Victor Von Doom as well as several MCU superheroes teaming up to face a new threat.

We'll hopefully find out a bit more when Avengers: Endgame Encore is released at the end of September. New footage that directly sets up Doomsday has been promised, which sounds pretty exciting to us.

For more on the MCU, check out upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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