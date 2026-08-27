GTA 6 promises big consequences for your actions that go beyond Red Dead Redemption 2's honor system

Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of our actions - GTA 6 is seemingly promising much bigger repercussions for our choices than the ones we saw in Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5.
Your decisions in GTA 5 were largely not a big deal to anything other than your in-game wallet. The only choices with any kind of real consequence came from GTA 5's closing mission, which would significantly affect what ending you unlocked. Red Dead Redemption 2 went one step further with a full-on honor system that tracked all your moral or immoral moves, subtly changing cutscenes along the way and majorly shaking up the finale as a result, although the contours of RDR2's narrative remained the same no matter what.
After speaking to some of the senior developers behind the mammoth game, Dazed now reports that your choices in GTA 6 will cause much larger ripples across the game that go beyond any sort of honor system Rockstar Games has toyed with before.
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Will GTA 6 ask us to make more decisions at pivotal moments, like that key choice during GTA 5's third act? Or will our small actions within its urban sandbox naturally seep into the narrative, à la Red Dead Redemption 2? How exactly this plays out is unclear, but co-studio head at Rockstar North, Rob Nelson, tells the outlet "the thing we love about this medium is the way these characters aren't empty avatars that you can do whatever you want with" and "their story becomes a journey you share with them."
Some of the seemingly thoughtless behaviors you'd exhibit in past Rockstar games are taken to the next level, too. In GTA 5, no one in the city would bat an eye if you were to walk down the street holding a machete (until you started swinging it, that is). Dazed says the city will definitely react if you were to stroll through GTA 6's streets with a rifle on hand. The game will also change Lucia and Jason's faces and bodies based on how much you eat, how much sleep you get, and more.
GTA 6 leaker turns to story spoilers: Cyberleek uploads 4-minute Lucia prologue clip hours after Rockstar says the leaks are "heartbreaking"
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