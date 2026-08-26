New GTA 6 leak takes to the streets of Vice City for a chaotic nighttime police chase, and teases a cutscene featuring Lucia

On the eve of Netflix's big GTA 6 preview, another leak has sprung up of Rockstar's blockbuster sandbox. This one, the 15th in total, focuses on a bit of namesake automobile theft, followed by a good old-fashioned police chase, demonstrating the mechanics at play.
The clip opens with the player character robbing a car by smashing the window and dragging the driver out - a series staple made even more visceral this time around - and then driving off in the vehicle. It's nighttime in a quiet part of town, and the person in control drives erratically through the city streets, causing impromptu traffic jams and near-accidents.
Then, after speeding through an intersection, the police get involved, causing a high-speed pursuit. Things get messier from there on: fences are broken down, cars grind against each other, all the hallmarks of some Grand Theft Auto tomfoolery.
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Then, in a post-credits scene worthy of the MCU, Lucia pops up right at the end in a little cinematic. She calls out someone for being a terrible driver - probably whoever you're playing as in that section.
As with previous clips, Cyberleek is taking responsibility, putting watermarks all over the minute-and-a-half of gameplay. This anomalous group has proven to be a thorn in Rockstar's side, who recently responded to the ongoing leaks.
"It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready, but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve," the statement reads. "While it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers, we hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on November 19."
Legal action is underway, as Rockstar's approached Discord with a court order over the leaked materials. There's no formal movement on that front yet, but if the leaks continue, you can expect ramifications to increase.
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