Tides of Annihilation devs took inspiration from Berserk, Final Fantasy, and, uh, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: "We love JoJo"

The developers behind the upcoming fantasy adventure game Tides of Annihilation at Eclipse Glow Games have named a number of influences for their upcoming fantasy game, including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the Fate series, and the original God of War trilogy. However, while Eclipse Glow has taken inspiration from various places, it still wants Tides of Annihilation to be its own thing.
In an interview with Game*Spark spotted by Automaton and translated by GamesRadar+, Eclipse Glow explains, "It's not just games [that inspired Tides of Annihilation]." It's "films, anime; we've really taken inspiration from a variety of things."
The devs go on to talk about all of the anime that has played a part in inspiring them as creators. "For example, in this game, knights appear and fight alongside Gwendolyn," they say. "This feature has a similar vibe to the Stands from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. We love JoJo, and you can see its influence in the way that the knights come forth and fight together.
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"We also took a lot of inspiration for how we handle the King Arthur theme from the Fate series," they continue. "We also took inspiration from Berserk in the way that people are fighting against ethereal beings."
While it appears that anime was a major inspiration for Tides of Annihilation, games still played a role in sparking the team's creativity. "In terms of games, it's Shadow of the Colossus, the original God of War trilogy, the Final Fantasy series, the Devil May Cry series, etc.," the team says. "However, instead of just standing on the shoulders of giants, we are trying to create something new that's all our own."
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