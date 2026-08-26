Listen up Drift fans, one of the best controllers we've tested so far is getting a full Fortnite makeover

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The Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded gets a new skin

Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded controller in front of a lightning background with clouds
(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

The Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded is getting decked out in Drift swag this year, with the new Drift colorway making its debut on the Gamescom showfloor. The mostly-black controller takes its aesthetic cues from the season 5 skin, with flashes of white, gold, and light red completing the look. This is the same gamepad underneath all that, of course, the latest version of the Victrix Pro BFG that's been sitting at the top of our guide to the best PS5 controllers for a few years now.

With the addition of Hall effect sticks, the Reloaded version is the latest to hit the shelves but you're still keeping that modular design and excellent ergonomic shaping. The Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded Fortnite Drift colorway is hitting the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions of the controller, with pre-orders now live ahead of the October 8 release date. Both console versions are up at $209.99, while the PC edition sits at a cheaper $189.99.

Refreshingly, there's no upcharge for that Fortnite colorway here. The Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded is sticking to its usual $209.99 / $189.99 MSRP (hear that Razer?). That's also matching today's current rates at Amazon, though if you're not fussed about the design itself it's worth noting that this controller is no stranger to discounts.

If you can go without the Drift skin, the PS5 version of the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded has regularly dropped to $169.99 when on sale at Amazon, while the Xbox version has dropped below $150 in the past (and is currently under $200).

Still, Fortnite fans are well served by this particularly slick redesign. There's nothing garish going on here. You wouldn't glimpse this controller and immediately know it was a Drift statement. In fact, the clean gold lines and bolder red portions keep things looking nifty in their own right. You don't have to have been around in season five to enjoy this rework, but it certainly helps.

Underneath its new paintjob, this is the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded we know and love. A massively modular system of swappable thumbsticks, buttons, and even a fightpad keeps things versatile and personalized, but that excellent performance under the hood keeps you nimble as well.

It's lost a little of its value proposition since the newer model took up a higher $209.99 MSRP (the original launched at $179.99), but considering it's taken on heavy fire from the Razer Raiju V3 Pro ($219.99) and Scuf Omega ($219.99) while still holding onto the top spot in the PS5 category, it's still got plenty to say.

We're also hunting down the best PC controllers on the market as well as the best Xbox Series X controllers and best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers we've had our hands on.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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