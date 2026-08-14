What game genres are women allowed to play?

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The third episode of the G+RLS podcast is here

There's an association or an assumption from certain pockets of the internet that women only play cozy games. Now obviously, that's not true, but also, if it is, who cares? Well, lots of people apparently.

So what's an acceptable genre for women to play? That was the question that kicked off this week's G+RLS podcast, because ultimately surely it's any genre they're interested in. But, whether that's down to the community around it, the judgment of how you're perceived, or the stereotypes around gaming being mainly violent there's still that assumption that women only play certain types of games.

Anna Koselke, Jasmine Gould-Wilson, Catherine Lewis and myself sat down to discuss "female" game genres, the barriers facing women playing games outside of those accepted spaces, and how for so long it's felt like we're excluded from gaming in the way it was marketed - even down to the feeling that certain consoles weren't for women at all.

If you're new here, G+RLS is the brand-new GamesRadar+ podcast, telling the stories of women who game and the games they play. It's intended to shed light on the issues we ourselves have faced as gamers, and celebrate the games that we love to play. We're delighted to have you on the journey with us.

Join us for a new episode every other Friday and let us know what you'd love to hear us talking about. We're available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, and Amazon Music.

You can also watch the third episode below!

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Brand Director, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.

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