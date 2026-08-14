Where to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration, the highly-anticipated anniversary set

It's probably not surprising that fans are struggling to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration; as a commemoration of the last few decades for one of the most popular card games around, there's a lot of anticipation surrounding it. Unsurprisingly, everyone wants a piece.

That's why I'm tracking down all the stock I can find for this hard-to-get release. I've spent a long time monitoring availability for the best card games so have plenty of advice on where to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration if you don't want to break the bank. More specifically, I've listed my go-to stores below. Even though they still struggle with inflated costs, they're your best shot at securing cards at the most reasonable rate.

No matter what, just move quickly; these packs are highly sought-after so get snapped up fast. Don't hesitate if you see cards at a reasonable price, because they might not stay that way - or in stock - for long.

Where to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration in the US

It's pretty difficult to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration right now, but not impossible; you can find plenty of items at Walmart, but bear in mind that they're overpriced.

Walmart

Note: These items have inflated prices, and many are from third-party sellers. Be sure to check their reviews history to make sure you're getting a good, reliable deal.



Knock Out Collection: $29.99

Poster Collection: $59.99

Sylveon ex Box: $109.99

Ditto Prem. Collection: $139.99

Mewtwo Figure Collection: $184.99

Elite Trainer Box: $189.99

Mew Figure Collection: $196.99



Check stock at Walmart

Miniature Market

See stock at Miniature Market



I'm not seeing anything in stock at this reliable indie retailer, and most items have sold out. However, Miniature Market can gets cards back in at random (that's certainly been the case with previous sets), so keep a very close eye on this one if you want to buy Pokemon 30th Celebration. Happily, those items tend to be sold much closer to MSRP than normal as well.

Amazon

Check stock at Amazon



Despite being one of the biggest retailers in the world, Amazon typically gets to the party later than rivals where Pokemon cards are concerned. It will be a good place to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration, but you'll just need patience. A word of warning, though; it's usually quite overpriced.

Best Buy

Check stock at Best Buy



Best Buy is doing its usual of listing TCG items, but not giving you a way to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration cards just yet; it's slapped them with a "coming soon" label. Very often, these then flip to "in-sore only." In other words, watch out for this one, but don't rely on it.

Target

Check stock at Target



I've heard on the grapevine that you'll be able to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration from Target soon, so bookmark this and check in occasionally to make sure you don't miss the drop.

TCGPlayer

Check for stock at TCGPlayer



Although you can buy Pokemon 30th Celebration from this site (where community members sell on cards and packs), they tend to be radically overpriced. While I can't deny it's an option, it isn't one I'd recommend.

eBay

Check stock at eBay



Much like TCGPlayer, you certainly could buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration from eBay... but I wouldn't advise it, as things tend to be radically overpriced here.a

Where to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration in the UK

I've not been able to find any way to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration in the UK yet, at least a way that isn't using eBay or other resellers. To make sure you're at the front of the queue, check these retailers often as we approach release.

Wayland Games

Check stock at Wayland Games



This indie retailer is one I'll always prioritize when it comes to Pokemon, because it's a great source of cards at a reasonable price. However, everyone else knows that so it typically gets swamped early on. Check on this regularly.

Amazon

Check stock at Amazon



I'm seeing hide nor hair of the latest set, so you'll need to wait if you want to buy Pokemon 30th Celebration from Amazon. In my experience, it tends to get cards closer to release. It's worth waiting for; these tend to be at RRP, thanks to a "invite by request" system designed to stop resellers.

Magic Madhouse

Check stock at Magic Madhouse



There's no sign of cards at this reliable indie store yet, so keep close tabs on Magic Madhouse if you want to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration.

Zatu Games

Check stock at Zatu Games



Like the majority of other stores in the UK, you can't buy Pokemon 30th Celebration at Zatu Games yet. However, that will change as we approach release. Come back every now and then to check!

Smyths Toys

Check stock at Smyths Toys



Smyths Toys has listings for the range, but you can't yet buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration from here. These seem to be held for closer to launch, and delivery is unavailable for now, so maybe they'll be in-store only?

Where to buy other Pokemon TCG sets

(Image credit: Future/Catherine Lewis)

While all eyes are on places to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration, that's sometimes easier said than done. Fortunately, demand doesn't mean you have to go without cards. Plenty of older sets are widely available, and stock (as well as prices) for them is stabilizing.

I've set our dedicated software to rounding up the best offers as and when they appear, so you'll find the lowest prices on the latest sets below.

Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration FAQ

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Wondering what makes this set so special? As the name would suggest, it celebrates three decades of the trading card game with throwbacks to 30 years of sets. This includes an adorable suite of collectible Pikachu cards, an all-new rarity, and box sets that include everything from figures to themed 'Day' and 'Night' packs with a host of accessories.

When is Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration coming out? The 30th Celebration set for the Pokemon Trading Card Game releases on September 16, 2026.

What is a "good" price for Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration? A "good" price for Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration is difficult to nail down because it's a limited-time event with unique products and a lot of hype surrounding it, so I anticipate costs being way higher than normal (you'll almost certainly not find items at MSRP; they'll be inflated due to demand). However, there are a few products I can give a recommendation for based on previous sets. In terms of Booster Bundles, between $40 and $55 is decent. As for Elite Trainer Boxes, I'd snap them up if you see any for $80 or less. Booster Display Boxes, on the other hand? $180 or less is OK. Finally, $40 is good for collections (like the Ditto or ex ones) and $30ish is ideal for triple-booster packs. Basically, don't fall into the reseller trap of paying way more than you have to. Costs will come down after launch - you just need patience.

When will Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration pre-orders go live? You can now pre-order Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration packs and box sets, though not at all retailers - some don't have any stock yet.

Why is Pokemon TCG so hard to buy? It's incredibly difficult to find Pokemon TCG cards at a reasonable price thanks to high demand pushing up costs, but also resellers. These unscrupulous individuals scoop up as many items as they can to sell on at a marked increase, which reduces availability and forces us to decided whether we'll go without or contend with price hikes. Fortunately, this might not always be the case; Pokemon is acquiring a US trading card game distributor, for example, so our stock woes could be about to change.

If you're looking to play something while you wait for stock, don't miss the best board games or the best tabletop RPGs.