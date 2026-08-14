Supergirl faces generative AI backlash as deleted video seems to show use in pre-production on the DC movie

Supergirl has come under fire after a new video appeared to show the filmmakers using generative AI during pre-production on the DC Studios movie. In a behind-the-scenes featurette, director Craig Gillespie can be seen looking at a screen with images of Lobo's design on it.
However, instead of being traditional concept art, many commenters have suggested these images seem to be generative AI. These allegations have been shared widely across social media too, with viewers pointing out the distinctive blurry look that computer-generated images have.
Following the backlash, Warner Bros. removed the video from YouTube. It's not currently clear whether the featurette will also be taken off the digital release of the superhero movie too. GamesRadar+ has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment on whether the imagery was AI-generated and why the video was removed.
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Supergirl underperformed at the box office when it was released earlier this year, making less that Joker 2 and Morbius. It also landed to some pretty mixed reviews, earning just a 52% Rotten Tomatoes score.
GamesRadar+ gave the movie 3.5 stars, writing in our Supergirl review that it's "Superman's messier younger cousin in every way". Our reviewer added: "Supergirl earns its Guardians of the Galaxy and Mad Max comparisons with a surprisingly dark (and sometimes downright gross) space adventure about revenge and finding your home."
Despite her mixed arrival, Kara Zor-El will be returning in the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, which is due out next year. Before that, next up in the DCU is Lanterns, which starts airing on HBO Max on Sunday, August 15.
For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows as well as our breakdown of how to watch the DC movies in order.
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