What to watch before Lanterns – essential and recommend viewing

With the DCU being in its infancy, it's absolutely true that there isn't a lot to watch before Lanterns. This isn't the MCU, with its hours of streaming 'homework' and other essential movies to catch up on before diving headlong into its newest release.
But if you're new to the DCU or to Green Lantern as a character, there are still multiple movies and shows we'd regard as either essential or recommend viewing. Not only will it ground you on who exactly Hal Jordan and John Stewart are before they make their in-universe bows, but our lists will also offer some much-needed context on the weirder and more cosmic side of the cinematic universe.
Let's start with the DCU. While none of the current projects directly set up Lanterns, we would absolutely suggest starting with Superman if you haven't done so already.
Not only does it introduce another Green Lantern in Guy Gardner (so you can get to grips with his ego and skillset), but it also operates as an introduction to the DCU-at-large – and all the heroes that inhabit the world.
Even better, Superman's 2027 sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is confirmed to include Aaron Pierre's John Stewart. So becoming familiar with that side of the DCU is imperative before jumping onboard with Lanterns and, then, the next step in Stewart's story.
Elsewhere, Creature Commandos and Supergirl are perfect primers for fans who aren't aware of DC's zanier, more cosmic side. This isn't all Batman battering goons, you know. Creature Commandos has an eclectic cast of characters that fall right in line with the wider roster of Green Lanterns, including a living planet and a squirrel (yes, really).
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While Lanterns appears to be a grounded detective drama, it may yet shoot for the stars. This year's Supergirl was another adventure among the cosmos, so is well worth seeking out too.
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
The DCU isn't the only time Hal Jordan has been on the screen. 2010s show Green Lantern: The Animated Series follows Jordan in a starbound adventure, which should give you a taste of exactly who Hal is and how he works both solo and as part of the Green Lantern Corps.
Justice League Unlimited
John Stewart has been around in the comics for decades, but Justice League and its follow-up DCAU (DC Animated Universe) series Justice League Unlimited put Stewart on the map in a big way.
The nature of the series (and the superhero group) means it's more of an ensemble piece, but there are plenty of Green Lantern-adjacent and John Stewart-centric episodes to watch. We would recommend season 1 episode 'Hunter's Moon' and season 3's 'Far From Home'.
HBO Max in the US also has other animated projects, including Green Lantern: Beware My Power and Emerald Knights.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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