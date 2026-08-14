Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer leaks online in the latest breach for Marvel

A new trailer and four minutes of footage from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has leaked online. Circulating on social media, this marks another major breach for Sony after a Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer leaked earlier this year.
We won't link the footage here but according to those who've seen it, it picks up in the wake of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The ending of that movie saw Miles Morales end up in Earth-42 where he comes face-to-face with an alternate Miles, who is the Prowler.
There's also some new footage from the upcoming final movie in the franchise featuring Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and Spider-Punk. It's likely this is similar to the footage that was shown earlier this year at CinemaCon. Hopefully Sony releases it online soon for all of us to enjoy.
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Sony has been plagued by a lot of leaks recently with several Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailers also finding their way online. They're not the only studio facing this either with the full Aang: The Last Airbender movie ending up on social media in a Paramount breach.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is released on June 18, 2027. The new movie sees Miles trapped in Earth-42 while being hunted by Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society. His journey to try and save his father from an upcoming fatal "canon event" will lead him to race across dimensions on a climactic final mission.
For more upcoming superhero movies, check out our guide to all the new Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.
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