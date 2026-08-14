Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer leaks online in the latest breach for Marvel

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Sony has had another leak

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
(Image credit: Sony)

A new trailer and four minutes of footage from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has leaked online. Circulating on social media, this marks another major breach for Sony after a Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer leaked earlier this year.

We won't link the footage here but according to those who've seen it, it picks up in the wake of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The ending of that movie saw Miles Morales end up in Earth-42 where he comes face-to-face with an alternate Miles, who is the Prowler.

There's also some new footage from the upcoming final movie in the franchise featuring Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and Spider-Punk. It's likely this is similar to the footage that was shown earlier this year at CinemaCon. Hopefully Sony releases it online soon for all of us to enjoy.

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Sony has been plagued by a lot of leaks recently with several Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailers also finding their way online. They're not the only studio facing this either with the full Aang: The Last Airbender movie ending up on social media in a Paramount breach.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is released on June 18, 2027. The new movie sees Miles trapped in Earth-42 while being hunted by Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society. His journey to try and save his father from an upcoming fatal "canon event" will lead him to race across dimensions on a climactic final mission.

For more upcoming superhero movies, check out our guide to all the new Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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