Palworld TCG devs "sincerely apologize" as unprecedented demand and scalpers make enjoying the Pokemon rival next to impossible

Palworld recently saw the release of its very own Pokemon-style trading card game, and it's going as well as one might expect – so well, that it's sold out practically everywhere.
And, you know – scalpers. Lots and lots of scalpers, with some cards having gone up for a whopping $4,000 thanks to resellers. So, as is the case with Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, and many other TCG experiences out there, legitimately getting to collect, play, and trade the Palworld spin-off is proving no easy feat.
Producer Bushiroad is well aware of this and is addressing it, as revealed in a new post (as translated by Automaton, DeepL, and Google).
The creators of the TCG first "sincerely apologize" to fans who have been waiting to play the tabletop Palworld game, explaining that they're experiencing a "continued shortage of stock" and are "internally discussing" how to get the cards into the hands of more eager players.
Although they don't have any specific restock dates to share just yet, it sounds like we'll get an update when they have one ready – whenever that might be in the "near future."
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Bushiroad thanks fans for their dedication and patience, concluding that they look forward to continued support.
As for the Japanese release of Dawn of Palpagos (which has also been sold out), the producer's got a new shipment coming to pop-up stores today. These will be sold without any shrink wrap, likely to counter scalpers and resellers hoping to snag the set to post it online for, erm, much higher than its retail value.
Honestly, while I'm not surprised that the Palworld TCG is going the way it is (I mean, we do have Pokemon as an example, don't we?), I'm glad its producer is on the case and seems to actively be pushing back against scalpers.
The tabletop market is a tough enough one to crack as it is, with many retail-value products selling for a lot even before they're picked up by resellers. It's a tale as old as time, anyway.
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