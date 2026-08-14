JSAUX has been in the business of producing accessories for 10 years, and it's currently dropping the prices of plenty of its goodies to celebrate, including the JSAUX EnergyFlow JoyCon Charging Dock.
The charging gadget earned a 4.5-out-of-5-star review when I took it for a ride late last year, as it not only looks pretty funky with its rainbow lighting effects, but at just $22 it was a handy yet affordable addition to my setup. Now, it's even cheaper at just $16.99 at Amazon, only a few cents off its lowest-ever price of $16.14. If you don't have additional Joy-Cons, I'd steer clear, but this $17 add-on is one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories I've used to date and a dazzling tool to have in your gaming arsenal.
This JSAUX gadget is a controller stand and Switch 2 Joy-Con charger all in one, and is typically found at its full $22 price on a normal day. Yet, for JSAUX's 10th birthday, the Ninty gadget is a little over $5 off today, just 85 cents away from its lowest-ever price.
The JSAUX EnergyFlow Joy-Con Charging Dock is a controller holder and charger in one - perfect for anyone with an additional pair of Joy-Cons, it can charge up to four of Nintendo's controllers at a time. Essentially, you could have your handheld sitting in its dock and juicing up your original pair, while this is attached via the USB-C port charging up two more.
As with most modern gaming goodies, the EnergyFlow is alight with RGB lighting, which is super luminescent and just darn right pretty. If you find lighting on your gaming tech gaudy, you'll be glad to know that there's a button on top to turn it off. You will have to remember to do so each night, and otherwise it'll be keeping your living room illuminated, or in my case, glaring into my cat's eyes as he tried to sleep on the sofa. However, it's at least nice of JSAUX to provide the option for non-RGB fans.
If you want more JSAUX discounted goodies, it seems the celebrations aren't unique to Amazon, as you can find them on the JSAUX online store too. The EnergyFlow is available for the same $16.99 discounted price straight from the source, and I recommend having a little rummage through the rest of the brand's online store, as it's the only place to find accessories like the JSAUX 6-in-1 Switch 2 Dock, which I reviewed just last week and loved just as much.
View all JSAUX Switch 2 gaming accessory deals at Amazon
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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