Humankind 2 devs respond to "AI slop" accusations, assure fans its new Gamescom trailer features "real actors, practical sets, and custom-made props"

Yesterday's big Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 showcase revealed a plethora of huge new games and the like, strategy sequel Humankind 2 included – but it didn't come without its share of controversies, however.
In case you missed it, Amplitude Studios unveiled Humankind 2 – an exciting follow-up to its turn-based 2021 gem – last night with a cinematic trailer… a cinematic trailer that folks online have been swearing up and down contains generative AI content.
According to the developers, though, this is not the case. The studio confirms as much over on X, replying directly to accusations dubbing its video "AI slop."
"The Humankind 2's live-action announcement trailer was filmed at Nu Boyana Film Studios in Sofia using real actors, practical sets, and custom-made props created specifically for the production," reads Amplitude Studio's post.
And, what's more, it looks like the devs are ready to air out some evidence to support their claims here, too, as they write, "We will be sharing behind-the-scenes images from the shoot soon."
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Responses highlight that fans aren't entirely convinced – but they're hopeful nonetheless. One person comments, "Hope this is true! It's a good premise for the trailer." Another posts some screenshots from the Gamescom 2026 reveal, questioning whether or not the stills were truly made outside of gen AI.
It's a difficult conversation all around, honestly, especially with all the growing chatter surrounding the topic… regarding Humankind 2 and otherwise.
Interestingly, the Humankind 2 page is already live on Steam – and there is no AI disclosure, which Valve requires of developers who use the controversial technology.
I'm inclined to go with what the devs are saying here, then, personally, although I do understand why people feel so uneasy about the prospect of gen AI. It feels like we're seeing its use more and more at every turn, in both video game production and elsewhere.
Searching for something to play in the meantime? Browse through our handy roundup of the best strategy games out there right now for more to enjoy.
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