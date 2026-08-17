Anime Origins codes (August 2026) for Rerolls, Gems, Prisms, and more

Anime Origins codes can give you a boost when fighting off waves of enemies, as they'll help you gain more powerful units to summon. As well as unlocking fresh units, they'll also allow you upgrade and evolve them more quickly so you can form the strongest defense force possible.
The promos available will provide you with a generous number of free trait rerolls to secure better stats through RNG, as well as increasing your balance of gems and other resources that are crucial for this Roblox experience. If you want to know more, then these are the codes for Anime Origins and how to redeem them.
If you're searching for some more general promos that will apply to all of your experiences, then we've got the latest Roblox promo codes covered.
All Anime Origins codes
The following Anime Origins codes are available to claim:
GAMESPEED – 750x Gems, 10x Trait Rerolls, 5x Stat Prisms
TYKaito! – 1,000x Gems, 25x Trait Rerolls, 5x Stat Prisms
THANKYOU! – 10x Trait Rerolls, 10x Perfect Stat Prisms
Origins – 20x Stat Prisms, 10x Perfect Stat Prisms
AO – 25x Trait Rerolls
Release! – 1,750 Gems
Codes for Anime Origins unlock a range of rewards, with plenty of Gems and Trait Rerolls included alongside other resources such as Prisms and Remnants. There is an in-game note stating that codes will be limited to players who are level 10+ following release, though at the time of writing that is not in effect.
To redeem Anime Origins codes, all you need to do is hit that Codes gift icon on the right of the screen, which will bring up the Codes menu. Use the Enter Code text box to type in a promo, then tap the Redeem button to receive your reward. Bear in mind that codes for Anime Origins are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them exactly as they're presented on our list or they'll be treated as invalid.
Expired Anime Origins codes
No expired codes
At the moment there are no expired Anime Origins codes, due to their relatively recent addition to the experience. Promos rarely last for long though, so make sure you've used all of the active codes listed earlier while you can.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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