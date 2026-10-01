I am loving the 'what if Louis Vuitton did a Zelda collab' vibes of Keys Factory's new Ocarina of Time accessories

It was just a matter of time before more and more brands started to reveal their new Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time-themed goodies, and I'm glad to see Keys Factory get in on the action.
The Japanese accessory maker is known for producing some of the most unique official Switch products (I'm still thinking about the Animal Crossing collection), and that distinctive eye for design is as prevalent as ever with this new set. The new collection starts from $9.52 (via Amazon Japan) and consists of Joy-Con covers, two game card cases, and a protective front cover, all covered in Ocarina of Time iconography. You want a fashionable cover for the Switch 2 that shows off a stunning silhouette of Link riding Epona through the Hyrule fields? It's got it, and you can pre-order the lot through Amazon Japan if you don't mind waiting until December 31.
My favorite item in the whole set is the Joy-Con covers. Nintendo's official Switch 2 Joy-Con releases have been pretty boring, and it looks like we may never get the opportunity to grab the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 Joy-Cons as a standalone product. KeysFactory's covers are at least a nice consolation prize, particularly as they're just as snazzy.
The covers feature an earth-toned color palette, featuring a Triforce and Hylian Crest pattern on top. They give me 'what if Louis Vuitton did a Zelda collab' vibes, but without the horrendous price tag, and I'm definitely a fan. Instead of reaching into the thousands like a designer handbag, these covers are available to pre-order for $14.60 from Amazon Japan, which is far more in line with my budget (and my taste).
The $24 (via Amazon) front cover is just as flashy. It shares the same earth-toned colors, but appears to be made from a thatched-like material, if the marketing images are anything to go by. If that's the case, I'm more keen than ever to add it to my setup, as I love when accessories look like something that you'd find within the game's world. It's also dock-friendly and appears to be compatible with the brand's Joy-Con covers.
If you were hoping to see a hardshell Ocarina of Time Switch 2 case amongst this collection, there's unfortunately none to be found, but there are two game-card cases. These aren't designed to store and protect the handheld, but instead give you a place to carry around a few physical games.
The cheaper $9.52 option can only store two games in total, which means you'll have to leave some of your Legend of Zelda Switch carts at home. However, it does include space for one microSD Express Card, and includes some neat black-and-white art of Link on one side, and Link riding Epona on the other.
The $10.80 card case, on the other hand, swaps the silhouettes for a close-up of the iconic Hylian Shield. It looks like Keys Factory has even used an in-game render for the exterior, as you can see all the finer details, including a wealth of nicks and scratches on the shield's surface. The shield art also feels apt, as this thing can store (and protect) 16 games in total.
GamesRadar+'s weekly hardware digest
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.
While KeysFactory accessories like this Legend of Zelda set usually don't release outside of Japan, you can import the lot from Amazon. Just be wary that unforeseen customs fees might mean you have to part with more rupees down the line.
View all Legend of Zelda Switch accessories at Amazon
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.