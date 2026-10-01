You don't need to spend $150 to get Lego Astro Bot, PS Direct just dropped stock for $25

The Lego Astro Bot set has proven so popular that it seems to have sold out in the US (it still appears to be purchasable from PlayStation Direct UK). While that does put a spanner in the works for fans, don't give up hope; there's a chance it'll get a restock later, and if nothing else, it's still available as a gift-with-purchase at the Lego Store.
You can now buy the Lego Astro Bot set by itself rather than as a gift-with-purchase, and honestly, I'm relieved.
More specifically, you can pick it up straight from PlayStation Direct for $25. Before now, the adorable kit was only available via the Lego Store if you spent $150 or more. That meant Lego Astro Bot was out of reach for many fans, but now it's back on the table.
Our very own newshound Scott McCrae was able to purchase this from PlayStation Direct, so we can confirm that it's legit and not a glitch. Sure, the price is higher than Lego's listing (it has a value of $19.99 there). But seeing as it's impossible to get without spending $150 or more, I'd say the point is moot.
If you're new to the idea of gifts with purchase, it's a bonus for members of the free Lego Insiders program that's bundled with a specific set or if you spend a certain amount on the Lego store. They only last for a few days, at which point they're gone forever - and that's part of the reason why they can be controversial amongst fans.
Sure, models like this are a nice bonus when packaged alongside the best new Lego sets in October 2026. However, Astro Bot is so well-done that limiting it to a seven-day freebie feels like... I don't know, a waste? It's clear from fan response that folks are more than happy to buy this as a separate kit, after all.
It raises an interesting question about gifts-with-purchase: what should and shouldn't qualify? Should the idea exist at all? I appreciate that they're supposed to act as an incentive, but many do too good a job. When they seem like fully-fledged, high-quality kits in their own right (as with Lego Astro Bot, or last year's Sega Genesis controller), it's frustrating to see them stuck behind a paywall with a ticking timer.
Personally speaking, I don't mind if it's a novelty like Sully's Lab from X-Files that doesn't offer anything substantially new (it's a cool model, but fans get Sully anyway in the full, impressive Lego X-Files set). But for the likes of January's Squawk radio station that shipped alongside the Stranger Things transforming house, it provided minifigures of beloved characters you couldn't get anywhere else. That's a bit frustrating.
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Still, at least this instance has a happy ending - if you just want Lego Astro Bot, it's all yours.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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