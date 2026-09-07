"Took my interest in the set from 0 to 100": Lego Astro Bot leaks as a free gift for the PlayStation kit

We've just got our first look at a leaked Lego Astro Bot set, and fans are already heartbroken that it may not be widely available.
It's been rumored for a long time that the new PlayStation kit (which already has hidden secrets I think fans are gonna love) would come with a free Lego Astro Bot model when bought direct from Lego, and it seems that hunch was on the money. The kit has been shown off early on reddit via Essential Japan, and the common consensus is that it rocks.
"This is too good to be just a GWP [gift with purchase]," TheLimeyLemmon writes. User donkeyrocket agrees; they responded that Astro Bot "Took my interest in the [PlayStation] set from 0 to 100." That's understandable; because it's a gift with purchase, you won't be able to get Lego Astro Bot separately, and it'll only be available for a limited time while stocks last. Considering how it challenges some of the best Lego sets for cute-factor alone, that's a bit of a bummer.
A really cool kit being relegated to freebie status isn't new. Indeed, a Sega Genesis controller was up for grabs last year… but as a gift with purchase, it wasn't easy to get. As jackos puts it on the reddit thread mentioned earlier, Astro Bot may be "One of the most egregious GWP hostage situations ever." I don't know about you, but I'd certainly buy it if it was sold separately.
It's not been confirmed that Astro Bot will be packaged alongside the PlayStation model, but after the leaks and this first glimpse, I wouldn't be surprised. You'll have to wait until October 4 (or October 1, if you're part of the free Lego Insider program) to pick up this kit direct from Lego.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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