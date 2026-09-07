Onimusha: Way of the Sword continues the 2026 hot streak Capcom started with Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata by selling 1 million copies in a single day

Capcom has announced that Onimusha: Way of the Sword has sold one million copies in its first day, continuing the publisher's 2026 hot streak.
Even with the sheer amount of major games that have been released this year, and even with the monolith that is GTA 6 standing over every release as it will inevitably be the best-selling and likely most-awarded game of the year, it's hard to argue that anyone has had a better 2026 than Capcom. Obviously, Resident Evil Requiem is the publisher's marquee title this year, but new IP Pragmata proved to be a huge success, with Capcom poised to turn it into a franchise following 2.5 million copies sold, and the more niche Monster Hunter Stories 3 landed well with players and critics, too.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword landed positively as far as critic reviews went, while its Steam concurrent player count peaked at 85,081 over the weekend to go along with its "very positive" rating (thanks, SteamDB), but the real test was whether the long-dormant Capcom franchise would sell as well in 2026. Thankfully, Capcom seems happy, as the publisher has announced that Way of the Sword surpassed one million units on the first day of its release, which in turn has pushed the Onimusha series overall to 10 million copies sold.
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On top of the success of Onimusha, Capcom includes an interesting note at the bottom of its press release: "In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently."
Capcom considers Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Street Fighter to be its major titles, with the likes of Mega Man, Devil May Cry, Dead Rising, Onimusha, Okami, and Ace Attorney singled out as series the company wants to be on the level of the big three.
However, following Onimusha's success, we could perhaps be seeing some more Capcom deep cuts like Dino Crisis, Breath of Fire, Darkstalkers, or Viewtiful Joe get another chance at life. I'm holding out hope we'll see a new God Hand, Bionic Commando, Rival Schools, or Final Fight revival, personally.
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