GTA 6 is a bit too real for me - Rockstar will punish you if Jason and Lucia don't get a good night's sleep: "We track lots of things"

Looks like GTA 6 might get a little too real for anyone who makes a habit of saying 'one more game' three games ago until, whoops, it's 3am on a workday.
Rockstar Games has played around with simulating mundane, routine tasks in the past. Plenty of times, in fact. GTA San Andreas famously let main man CJ's weight fluctuate depending on how much he exercised or how regularly he stuffed his face with fast food. Red Dead Redemption 2 borrowed that weight management with Arthur Morgan, but also let the loveable outlaw grow out a beard and get real stinky if you neglected to groom him.
GTA 6 is seemingly going several steps further. Rockstar North co-studio head and development lead Rob Nelson confirmed to TGG that an in-game health app will monitor Lucia and Jason's sleep, among other things.
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"It will say whether you're well rested or not," Nelson says. "That will have some effect on regen of certain attributes. We track lots of things - all this good stuff." Being punished for losing sleep in GTA 6, before being punished for losing sleep in IRL GTA? Now that's art imitating life.
What else does that "good stuff" include? Well, for starters, there's the aforementioned weight changes. Lucia and Jason will apparently get a little chubby if you eat too much, which you can see in certain screenshots from the game, "but you have to actually eat quite a bit." On the flip side, if your duo are really hench, you can lose all that muscle once "you stop maintaining it."
In what could be a controversial move by the time GTA 6 launches in two months, Rockstar will also make you refuel and recharge your cars. Going on overnight crime benders may also change our protagonists' faces, and there's even the option to doomscroll through the game's satirized social media feeds. Having to restock the couple's fridge was a step too far for Rockstar, though.
GTA 6 driving is "the best parts" of GTA 4 but with "the accessibility of GTA 5," says Rockstar boss
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