Dungeons and Dragons 2 is still moving forward with a finished script, but it needs a new studio

A sequel to Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is still in the works... but it needs a new home.
"I think Hasbro is a big believer in it, and if they can figure out a studio partner to make it work, they’ll want to proceed," co-director John Francis Daley said on The Discourse Podcast.
The 2023 movie, written and directed by Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, follows a bard named Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) and barbarian Holga Kilgore (Rodriguez), who enlist a team of unlikely heroes – including a half-elf wild magic sorcerer (Justice Smith), a tiefling druid (Sophia Lillis), a rogue (Hugh Grant), and a paladin (Rege-Jean Page) – in order to steal an ancient and powerful relic.
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It currently sits at a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, but only grossed $205 million against its $150 million budget. It's highly likely that Paramount didn't see this as a win, and therefore decided to drop the sequel they had initially ordered.
Daley continued: "Yes, there are practical realities with the finance contingent, and who knows if it ever gets made, but we were proud of the sequel script and hope that at some point it does find a path."
It's worth noting that Shawn Levy's Forgotten Realms series was ordered, and then cancelled at Netflix due to cost concerns. Dungeons and Dragons adaptations are expensive, y'all.
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is streaming now on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming video game adaptations you need to know about.
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