Neflix orders Dungeons and Dragons TV show based on Ravenloft from Children of Men director Alfonso Cuarón

Netflix has ordered a live-action TV show based on Ravenloft, the spooky-ooky vampire-laden storyline from Dungeons and Dragons... and I've never, ever been happier.
Per Deadline, the upcoming drama is a joint venture between writer, executive producer, and frequent Tim Burton collaborator John August, executive producer Alfonso Cuarón, and Hasbro Entertainment.
Ravenloft is all about Darklord Strahd von Zarovich (and if this name sounds familiar, it might be because you heard it in the final episode of Stranger Things), and according to the official synopsis, the series is "a story of power, love, obsession, and undead transformation that charts his origins from tragic antihero to one of Dungeons & Dragons’ most notorious villains."
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You read all of that right: the writer of Big Fish, Corpse Bride, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is partnering with the director of Y Tu Mamá También to adapt the origin story of one of the coolest vampires of the last 40 or so years. I feel completely and totally normal about this.
It's worth noting that this has nothing to do with Shawn Levy's Forgotten Realms series that Netflix announced in 2025, as that particular project appears to no longer be moving forward. Separately, Dungeons and Dragons 2, a sequel to the severely underrated 2023 movie, is still reportedly in the works at Hasbro.
Ravenloft does not have a release date, but I will be waiting patiently by my TV in the meantime. For more, check out our picks of the best Amazon shows as well as our guide to all the upcoming video game adaptations you need to know about.
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