Dave Bautista shares his training to play Kratos, and gives us an update on when Amazon's God of War TV show restarts filming

Posting on Instagram, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared his training for the role, set to the audio of "Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in." He captioned the video, "3rd week into weight training again. 2 more months to get to where I need to be. Like ridin' a bike! LFG!"
Bautista recently lost a lot of weight after bulking up for his role in Knock at the Cabin. However, it seems like he's pivoting once again to play Kratos in the upcoming Amazon adaptation of the beloved game.
The new update also confirms when filming is due to pick up again. There were initial reports that production would resume in mid-October, but it seems like this is actually closer to November based on Bautista's caption.
Based on the hugely popular PlayStation video game franchise, the Amazon God of War series is being adapted by Ronald D. Moore. The story follows Kratos and his son Atreus as they travel to the highest peak in the nine realms to spread the ashes of their wife and mother Faye.
As well as Bautista, the show stars Callum Vinson, Teresa Palmer, Max Parker, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Mandy Patinkin, and Ed Skrein. Kratos' video game actor Christopher Judge recently revealed that he also read to play the live-action version of the character, but says he had "no desire" to be the lead actor of a TV show again.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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