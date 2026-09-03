RuneScape Dragonwilds isn't getting a price increase when it leaves early access: "We hope this small gesture goes some way to showing our endless appreciation"

RuneScape developer Jagex is showing Dragonwilds players its appreciation by bucking one of the conventions of releasing a game out of early access. Instead of launching into 1.0 with a hefty price increase, as is the standard with early access games going into 1.0, RuneScape Dragonwilds will stay exactly the same price, £24.99 or $29.99, when it leaves early access on September 15.
According to Jagex, this is for no other reason than to express gratitude for a community of fans that has kept RuneScape in the gaming zeitgeist for 25 years.
"Since we launched into Early Access, we've been extremely proud of the amazing work that has gone into RuneScape: Dragonwilds," reads an update shared to the game's official website. "So many of you have taken the plunge into Ashenfall, and with every update we are humbled by the number of you trying out Dragonwilds, recommending it to friends and leaving reviews on Steam. The feedback has been incredible, and the game continues to improve with every update, guided and informed by our vision, and your feedback, working together in harmony.
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"Dragonwilds' success is because of the invaluable participation of our Early Access players, but also thanks to the support and excitement shared by the countless number of fans waiting for Kuldra's Saga to be complete before you took the plunge with us. We hope this small gesture goes some way to showing our endless appreciation for your support and belief."
Jagex also confirms that Dragonwilds will continue getting monthly updates "as the game grows" in its post-early access life. And speaking of which, the next major update is coming sometime in the vague window of "Winter," and it'll be called Luminance. That, like the smaller updates, will be a free grab for players, although Jagex has yet to say a whole lot else about it.
"We'll share more about our 2027 plans once we've delivered our 1.0 release, and you can tune into our Summit at RuneFest to hear more about 2027 and the next Saga in Ashenfall's story," says the dev.
RuneScape: Dragonwilds 1.0 is just one of many upcoming launches on our big Fall Preview 2026 guide of our most wanted games.
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