Failbetter Games' Hannah Flynn on Steam moderation, RPGs, game curation and more: "[Working in games] is fun, it generates fun for other people, but it's also serious and important"

We've got some brilliant guests lined up for the G+RLS podcast, and Hannah Flynn is one of them! Hannah has been Communications Director at Failbetter Games, the studio behind text-based RPGs like Fallen London, Sunless Sea and Sunless Skies, and the upcoming farming sim Mandrake, for 14 years and has amazing insights into the industry.
Hannah Flynn
Hannah Flynn is Communications Director at Failbetter Games, where she's worked since 2014. Their games include the cult text adventure Fallen London, its siblings Sunless Sea, Sunless Skies and Mask of the Rose, and the upcoming rural life sim Mandrake. She lives in Brighton with her wife and children.
Our chat takes many different lanes, but the standout moment to me was hearing from her side how it's been interacting with the multi-faceted beast that is gaming communities. From Steam moderation and social media to the "most sweet, erudite, gorgeous little community" that lives in the 12,000-fan-strong Fallen London Discord, Hannah's seen it all.
"[Working in games] is fun, it generates fun for other people, but it's also serious and important to me," Hannah says. "People write off the idea what we do because video games are easily written off, but there are people who play Fallen London who have played it since they were in secondary school and now have children and marriages. There are people who have made families with people they've met on Fallen London."
"It's real, and it's really important to them. In fact, sometimes I wonder if I like any of my hobbies as much as some people like our games!"
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.