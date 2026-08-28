Star Wars fan artist recreates Anakin and Obi-Wan's famous Revenge of the Sith duel with an incredible twist

One Star Wars fan artist has recreated the iconic Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi duel in Revenge of the Sith in the most incredible way.
The artist, who goes by the Tumblr username idk-i-was-bored, shared the artwork of the fiery Mustafar duel – which is actually recreated from every single line of dialogue in Revenge of the Sith, written out by hand. Check it out below.
"I decided to do something a little bit insane. I sat down and typed every word spoken in Revenge of the Sith so I could then hand write every word to create this scene redraw. I am very pleased with the final result I'm not gonna lie," the artist captioned the post.
In the comments, he also revealed a little more about the process – and it sounds like serious dedication went into the artwork. "1. My hands were fine after doing this. I spaced out how often I'd do write the words and my handwriting got looser in the end so there was less pressure. Also literally every hobby and activity I do heavily involves my wrists, so they're kind of used to this," they wrote.
"2. Yes I’m aware there are scripts online for this movie. But the ones I found weren't accurate or were of the uncut 4 hour version therefore I'd have to watch the movie again anyway to work out which parts exactly were in the movie. So I just decided to do it myself," he added.
And, as for how long it might have taken: "3. Idk how much time this actually took to make I'm not gonna lie. Procreate says there was about 12 hours of pen to canvas time spent arranging of the text, actually writing, and drawing and colouring the image. But typing up all the words in the movie took absolutely ages. And like I said. Everything was very spaced out so I didn't hurt my wrists. So I actually have no idea how many hours it was from having the idea to posting the image"
Plus, it sounds like we might be able to look forward to more artwork in a similar style. "4. I know this is mildly insane but I actually had a lot of fun doing it and I'll probably end up making more of other movies at some point," they said. In the immortal words of Sheev Palpatine: we will watch your career with great interest…
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We'll soon be seeing Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker again in Ahsoka season 2, which sees him return both as a Force ghost and in Clone Wars-era flashbacks on the Star Wars timeline. As for Ewan McGregor, nothing has been confirmed, but the actor is so keen to return he pitched a comeback to Lucasfilm co-president Dave Filoni on the Ahsoka season 2 set (his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, plays Hera Syndulla in the show).
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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