Everything announced at D23 2026 – All the Marvel and Star Wars announcements as they happened
Here is all the must-know news from the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23 2026
Where to watch the D23 2026 Disney Entertainment Showcase
With just a few hours to go until it begins, you might be wondering where you can livestream the D23 2026 Disney Entertainment Showcase panel. Sadly, you can't as, much like Marvel SDCC 2026 panel, the Showcase won't be made available online, so you need to be in the room to know exactly what's going down.
Worry not – GamesRadar+ is in the Honda Center (Hall H's less iconic cousin in Anaheim), poised to keep you up to date on every reveal as they happen. Follow along here, as well as on our social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok), so you don't miss a moment across the weekend.
As with San Diego Comic-Con, we do expect some materials to make their way online; don't be surprised to see a trailer drop or two. But for now, the best way to stay in the know is to follow our live coverage below.
Whoa. The first look at the layout for the X-Mansion as seen in Avengers: Doomsday is on display at the TVA experience at the Marvel booth. It's worth noting that this is indeed the X-Mansion from the pre-MCU Fox-owned X-Men movies, which is where the Avengers will somehow end up, as we saw in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer. The upcoming movie brings back several Fox X-Men characters including Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, and Ian McKellen's Magneto.
Keep in mind that a fresh new crop of X-Men are coming to the MCU, and that includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Scott Summers aka Cyclops, and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost.
Star Wars is ready for D23! The official Twitter account posted a brief walk-through video of the Lucasfilm Pavilion, and it includes everyone's favorite little guy Babu Frik (and yes, Baby Yoda is there, too... but he's not in talking animatronic form like the cute little Anzellans). There are also several costumes from Ahsoka, and you can see more of that in our on-the-ground Ahsoka write-up, which also includes details about the new season.
The highly anticipated panel featuring major news from Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar is set to kick off in less than an hour! You can check out a look at the D23 stage below. We're expecting an update on the Ryan Gosling-led Star Wars: Starfighter, as well as Ahsoka season 2. As for Marvel...X-Men casting news, anyone? Can we get an official roster? There also may very well be an Avengers: Doomsday surprise. We'll keep you posted!
Marvel has shared a brief video walkthrough of their TVA Experience at D23 and it's giving us some serious FOMO. Miss Minutes takes us through the TVA, which features several costumes from Avengers: Doomsday, including Doctor Doom and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique. We also see the wreckage of the X-Mansion, complete with the broken-off Charles Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters sign, as well as what appears to be a giant Sentinel head from X-Men '97. Check it out below.
We are now seated! Follow along over at the Total Film Twitter for live updates on the panel (and we'll post the juiciest stuff here).
Is that Rosario Dawson holding up a new poster for Ahsoka season 2?!
Hailee Steinfeld and Kevin Feige are in attendance for the D23 panel (which still hasn't started yet). Could this mean that Kate Bishop will be making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday? Or is it finally time for Marvel to announce that Young Avengers movie?
After much delay, the panel has begun! Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan are the hosts.
Anne Hathaway is here to chat Princess Diaries 3!
A sneak peek at the upcoming Simpsons movie was shown! It'll be titled.... The New Simpsons Movie, which is quite on the nose. It's also coming next September 2027.
Pixar news is up next! CCO Pete Docter is in the house.
New concept art for The Incredibles 3 has been shown. You can check it out below straight from the source. And we're so happy to see Edna Mode back in action.
A first look at Coco 2 has also been shared!
Incredibles 3 has a synopsis! Violet and Dash are grown up now are out to prove to their parents that they're ready to be real heroes, as our ol' pal Bob struggles with his relevance as Mr. Incredible.
Benjamin Bratt took to the stage to talk Coco 2! It'll feature an older Miguel and a vengeful Ernesto.
A Kingdom Hearts anime has been announced! And that's all we know so far... but oh my goodness!
A new Pixar movie, Ghost Market, has been announced! A content creator (how modern) is forced to travel to Hawaii... where they stumble into the titular Ghost Marker and find themselves at the crossroad between the living and the dead.
More movie news! Gatto is out in March 2027, and Stitch stopped by! The live-action sequel will feature the impossibly cute Angel.
Walker Scobell arrived to talk about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3... and The Jonas Brothers are here to talk about Camp Rock 3!
Uh... is Inde Navarrette about to be announced as Mystique?
We've got our first look at the live-action Tangled movie! Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel, Teagan Croft as Rapunzel, and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider.
A mini-series about a cute lil guy exploring the Disney offices is coming soon!
It's Marvel time, and things are kicking off with our first look at WandaVision spin-off VisionQuest!
The first trailer for VisionQuest starring Paul Bettany as Vision and James Spader as Ultron has arrived! And it looks absolutely delightful. The show picks up after the events of WandaVision, with a new version of Vision struggling to find his identity.
Avengers: Doomsday is in the house! But... it's nothing we haven't seen before. The same trailer screened at SDCC, and you can read our write-up here.
The new X-Men cast is as follows: Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Maya Boye, and Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister. Wow!
Ryan Gosling is here to talk Star Wars: Starfighter! A trailer was shown behind closed doors.
More movie news: A new Disney original movie called Clay, starring Kieran Culkin, is on the way. Hailee Steinfeld is here to talk about Hexed. Walton Goggins also stars, and plays a cat named Beef.
Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth are here to talk Frozen 3!
That's all, folks! Signing off from D23... and maybe going to rewatch X-Men: '97 season 2. Be sure to check out our Twitter for the full tweet round-up!
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