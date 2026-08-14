Everything announced at D23 2026

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Where to watch the D23 2026 Disney Entertainment Showcase With just a few hours to go until it begins, you might be wondering where you can livestream the D23 2026 Disney Entertainment Showcase panel. Sadly, you can't as, much like Marvel SDCC 2026 panel, the Showcase won't be made available online, so you need to be in the room to know exactly what's going down. Worry not – GamesRadar+ is in the Honda Center (Hall H's less iconic cousin in Anaheim), poised to keep you up to date on every reveal as they happen. Follow along here, as well as on our social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok), so you don't miss a moment across the weekend. As with San Diego Comic-Con, we do expect some materials to make their way online; don't be surprised to see a trailer drop or two. But for now, the best way to stay in the know is to follow our live coverage below.

Whoa. The first look at the layout for the X-Mansion as seen in Avengers: Doomsday is on display at the TVA experience at the Marvel booth. It's worth noting that this is indeed the X-Mansion from the pre-MCU Fox-owned X-Men movies, which is where the Avengers will somehow end up, as we saw in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer. The upcoming movie brings back several Fox X-Men characters including Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, and Ian McKellen's Magneto. Keep in mind that a fresh new crop of X-Men are coming to the MCU, and that includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Scott Summers aka Cyclops, and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost. The X-Mansion layout is on display at #D23 inside the TVA experience at Marvel Studios’ booth pic.twitter.com/vl5TBk7CqdAugust 14, 2026

Star Wars is ready for D23! The official Twitter account posted a brief walk-through video of the Lucasfilm Pavilion, and it includes everyone's favorite little guy Babu Frik (and yes, Baby Yoda is there, too... but he's not in talking animatronic form like the cute little Anzellans). There are also several costumes from Ahsoka, and you can see more of that in our on-the-ground Ahsoka write-up, which also includes details about the new season. bringing a galaxy far, far away to Anaheim.The Lucasfilm Pavilion is ready for D23. pic.twitter.com/FrQU1sv9IMAugust 15, 2026

The highly anticipated panel featuring major news from Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar is set to kick off in less than an hour! You can check out a look at the D23 stage below. We're expecting an update on the Ryan Gosling-led Star Wars: Starfighter, as well as Ahsoka season 2. As for Marvel...X-Men casting news, anyone? Can we get an official roster? There also may very well be an Avengers: Doomsday surprise. We'll keep you posted! Here’s a first look at the D23 Stage at the Honda Center! pic.twitter.com/N8fFRTnby1August 15, 2026

Marvel has shared a brief video walkthrough of their TVA Experience at D23 and it's giving us some serious FOMO. Miss Minutes takes us through the TVA, which features several costumes from Avengers: Doomsday, including Doctor Doom and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique. We also see the wreckage of the X-Mansion, complete with the broken-off Charles Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters sign, as well as what appears to be a giant Sentinel head from X-Men '97. Check it out below. Welcome to the TVA Experience 🕰️📍 Marvel Studios booth at #D23 pic.twitter.com/3RuYlLkIeOAugust 15, 2026

We are now seated! Follow along over at the Total Film Twitter for live updates on the panel (and we'll post the juiciest stuff here). We’re seated and ready for #D23’s massive studio panel! The show will kick off at 3AM BST/7PM PT pic.twitter.com/j0dg78HnZVAugust 15, 2026

Is that Rosario Dawson holding up a new poster for Ahsoka season 2?! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld and Kevin Feige are in attendance for the D23 panel (which still hasn't started yet). Could this mean that Kate Bishop will be making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday? Or is it finally time for Marvel to announce that Young Avengers movie? (Image credit: Getty Images)

After much delay, the panel has begun! Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan are the hosts. The panel has started with a dance party, an intro from Zootropolis 2 stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan, and a speech from Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro! pic.twitter.com/noJ64QiA2HAugust 15, 2026

Anne Hathaway is here to chat Princess Diaries 3! Anne Hathaway is in the house! #D23 pic.twitter.com/Smwj2NpIbVAugust 15, 2026 Anne Hathaway thanks the audience for their patience with Princess Diaries 3 and assures us they’re working hard to get it right #D23 pic.twitter.com/zKXVY8wa66August 15, 2026

A sneak peek at the upcoming Simpsons movie was shown! It'll be titled.... The New Simpsons Movie, which is quite on the nose. It's also coming next September 2027. We got a sneak peek at The Simpsons Movie! While the animation was unfinished, the clip - featuring Homer attempting to catch a runaway baseball ball - had the crowd in stitches #D23 pic.twitter.com/qjbGXGDm5QAugust 15, 2026

Pixar news is up next! CCO Pete Docter is in the house. Pete Docter is here to talk about Pixar’s 40th anniversary! #D23 pic.twitter.com/0meIfuEKI4August 15, 2026

New concept art for The Incredibles 3 has been shown. You can check it out below straight from the source. And we're so happy to see Edna Mode back in action. A first look at Coco 2 has also been shared! The Parr family, Frozone, and Edna are all back in Incredibles 3 with a #D23 sneak peek at all-new concept art! 💥 pic.twitter.com/s8JlWfkm8SAugust 15, 2026 We are officially returning to the Land of the Dead in 2029 with Coco 2! Check out Miguel in the new concept art revealed at #D23. pic.twitter.com/cgN2zsRSdnAugust 15, 2026

Incredibles 3 has a synopsis! Violet and Dash are grown up now are out to prove to their parents that they're ready to be real heroes, as our ol' pal Bob struggles with his relevance as Mr. Incredible. Incredibles 3 is coming in summer 2028! It will focus on the kids taking centre stage, with Violet and Dash wanting to prove they’re ready to be real Supers - as Mr Incredible struggles with his relevance. AND there’s going to be a new supervillain! Plus, Edna Mode is back #D23 pic.twitter.com/5N4WelLFiyAugust 15, 2026

Benjamin Bratt took to the stage to talk Coco 2! It'll feature an older Miguel and a vengeful Ernesto. Benjamin Bratt is returning as Ernesto de la Cruz in Coco 2! “Young Miguel is a bit older now,” he says. And Ernesto is “back for revenge…” But Miguel’s ancestors will be there to help him out! “De la Cruz will be back to seize his moment,” teases Bratt #D23 pic.twitter.com/OrdBOoYwEYAugust 15, 2026

A Kingdom Hearts anime has been announced! And that's all we know so far... but oh my goodness! Kingdom Hearts: The Series has been announced! #D23 pic.twitter.com/hu7S815fRhAugust 15, 2026

A new Pixar movie, Ghost Market, has been announced! A content creator (how modern) is forced to travel to Hawaii... where they stumble into the titular Ghost Marker and find themselves at the crossroad between the living and the dead. New Pixar movie Ghost Market has been announced! #D23 It features a content creator from Chicago forced to go on holiday in Hawaii, who stumbles into “a mysterious hidden market” and discovers “the crossroads of the living and the dead,” says Pete Doctor - coming Spring 2028! pic.twitter.com/Uhs8MPDCGqAugust 15, 2026

More movie news! Gatto is out in March 2027, and Stitch stopped by! The live-action sequel will feature the impossibly cute Angel. We were treated to a clip and trailer of Gatto, which releases March 2027. The painterly animation is stunning and the whole crowd was laughing at the animal antics on display #D23 pic.twitter.com/H5sFlz1Y8kAugust 15, 2026 Stitch says “hi D23!” and the sequel is revealed to feature Angel #D23 pic.twitter.com/HXm88vinj6August 15, 2026

Walker Scobell arrived to talk about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3... and The Jonas Brothers are here to talk about Camp Rock 3! Walker Scobell is here - with a giant trident - to talk about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 #D23 pic.twitter.com/Um28TIjcQEAugust 15, 2026 The Jonas Brothers are here to talk about Camp Rock 3! #D23 pic.twitter.com/imp91EvW1BAugust 15, 2026

Uh... is Inde Navarrette about to be announced as Mystique? Inde Navarrette is backstage at D23 ahead of Marvel's presentation at the Disney Entertainment Showcase. Could an X-Men casting announcement be imminent? 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/r7c9TToUYnAugust 15, 2026

We've got our first look at the live-action Tangled movie! Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel, Teagan Croft as Rapunzel, and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider. The very first look at live-action Tangled! #D23 pic.twitter.com/v3zw0iuhRlAugust 15, 2026 Kathryn Hahn is here to talk Mother Gothel! #D23 pic.twitter.com/QsgZ9DULH9August 15, 2026 Live-action Rapunzel and Flynn! #D23 pic.twitter.com/AZjFGL8mVaAugust 15, 2026

A mini-series about a cute lil guy exploring the Disney offices is coming soon! #D23 fans get a first look at Oswald, a 3 part mini-series coming to Disney+ February 2027! pic.twitter.com/xixXG8M2SXAugust 15, 2026

It's Marvel time, and things are kicking off with our first look at WandaVision spin-off VisionQuest! Kevin Feige is on stage, and we’re kicking things off with VisionQuest! #D23 pic.twitter.com/9kBvu52wW6August 15, 2026

The first trailer for VisionQuest starring Paul Bettany as Vision and James Spader as Ultron has arrived! And it looks absolutely delightful. The show picks up after the events of WandaVision, with a new version of Vision struggling to find his identity. Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On Paul Bettany and James Spader are here! #D23 “I am told that in the Marvel universe no one is ever really dead, unless Kevin says they’re dead, and then I wouldn’t really trust him anyway,” jokes Bettany pic.twitter.com/2jLGjaNcuIAugust 15, 2026 “Ultron is back, and apparently we’re going to figure out humanity together,” says Paul Bettany. “Everyone knows Ultron has long been fascinated with humanity,” says James Spader, before Bettany points out that Ultron wanted to wipe them out… #D23August 15, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday is in the house! But... it's nothing we haven't seen before. The same trailer screened at SDCC, and you can read our write-up here. Here comes Doomsday… but Hugh Jackman has interrupted! (With some help offscreen from Ryan Reynolds) They have offered to join the cast, though Kevin Feige did not seem to accept #D23 pic.twitter.com/BaAjU4Tw3bAugust 15, 2026 Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Hayley Atwell introduce a sneak peek at Avengers: Doomsday. It appears to be the same trailer that screened at SDCC! #D23 pic.twitter.com/NCQT0G5iHWAugust 15, 2026

The new X-Men cast is as follows: Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Maya Boye, and Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister. Wow! Sadie Sink and Jake Schreier joins Kevin Feige onstage! #D23 X-Men is coming May 5, 2028. Some of the cast are here - Kit Connor is Cyclops, Christopher Abbott is Professor X, Samara Weaving is Emma Frost, Inde Navarette is Rogue, and Storm is Maya Boye. AND, ADAM DRIVER! pic.twitter.com/ZBxpua0k7QAugust 15, 2026

Ryan Gosling is here to talk Star Wars: Starfighter! A trailer was shown behind closed doors. Starfighter star Ryan Gosling is here! #D23 pic.twitter.com/T6KQmShp4iAugust 15, 2026 Ryan Gosling is playing Kade. #D23 “His fate is intertwined with the fastest starfighter ever built,” says Gosling pic.twitter.com/BgZqBNXv3eAugust 15, 2026

More movie news: A new Disney original movie called Clay, starring Kieran Culkin, is on the way. Hailee Steinfeld is here to talk about Hexed. Walton Goggins also stars, and plays a cat named Beef. Jared Bush introduces a new Disney original film: Clay #D23 Kieran Culkin stars! It’s coming November 2028 pic.twitter.com/8oRUmchMlYAugust 15, 2026 Hailee Steinfeld is onstage to talk about Hexed! #D23 pic.twitter.com/c3nJQHv1pqAugust 15, 2026 Walton Goggins plays a feline in Hexed! He’s called Beef Roger Crummchuk. “He’s a cool cat” says Goggins #D23 pic.twitter.com/D32uWzEixWAugust 15, 2026

Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth are here to talk Frozen 3! Now it’s time to talk about Frozen 3! #D23 pic.twitter.com/1zKUKgbc2gAugust 15, 2026