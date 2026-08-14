Palworld devs "not planning to spend a year" making a "massive" 1.1 update, publishing lead clarifies after quickly regretting asking fans for ideas

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"Shot myself in the foot here"

Palworld Pal with shocked expression
(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Palworld publishing lead John "Bucky" Buckley should've known better when he asked his Twitter followers for suggestions on new content following the game's 1.0 release last month. Specifically, he should've known they would all lay out their wildest hopes and dreams on virtual paper instead of submitting reasonable requests, and now he's paying the price.

On Thursday, Buckley took to Twitter to thank players for a successful Palworld 1.0 launch, which is a lovely gesture. But where he went wrong was teasing future content and asking players for "suggestions" as the devs get back to work on whatever's next for the game.

"Shot myself in the foot here, 1.7k comments later," reads a follow-up tweet from Buckley sent out the next day. "Things like 'add a new continent', 'add 20 more levels' and similarly massive undertakings are not really what we want to do with v1.1.

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"Open to ideas but, we're not planning to spend a year making a massive update for 1.1."

For those wondering about the scope of feedback Buckley and Pocketpair are requesting, I'll point you to a recent Palworld patch that made building bases over water a lot easier and let you earn World Tree Holy Water through expeditions rather than just farming. That's probably a much more realistic idea of the types of additions Pocketpair is planning for 1.1. If and when something like a Palworld 2.0 comes out, that's when you'll see much bigger adds like new continents and levels.

In the meantime, it's not unreasonable to hold out hope for a new Palworld collab, although Buckley himself recently made it very clear just how selective Pocketpair is about who is collaborates with.

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Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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