Ahead of GTA 6, Rockstar ramps up GTA Online roleplay as nopixel V prepares for exclusive Closed Beta launch in September

Nopixel creator Koil announced on August 13 in the server's official Discord, "Surprise! We are excited to show you what we've been working on, the hours poured into this project, and the journey that's about to start."
The lead developer shares that nopixel V's Closed Beta period begins for an exclusive group of players on September 8, so you'll soon have another distraction from the slow crescendo of GTA 6 paranoia as its November 19 launch date approaches.
Well… if you're eligible. Nopixel currently has a list of nearly 450 content creators and normal people with roleplay characters invited to nopixel V, which Koil calls "a full rebuild" in his Discord message. The creator goes on to explain nopixel V's refreshed "allowlist," in which "invites to nopixel V will roll out in phases. While the first phase of invites is nearly complete, it's just the first group. If you haven't received an invite yet, you haven't been ruled out."
"Over time, access will expand, including more phases of invites," Koil assures aspiring roleplayers. Previous versions of nopixel have stirred up ill will for charging server applicants for priority boosts, costing up to $500 for only 15 days of potential access, and offering extra roleplay character slots for a fee.
Koil doesn't mention the state of paid priority boosts in nopixel V, but it seems at least some things about nopixel's allow list are changing to be more inclusive. Koil says, "We're using this moment as a genuine reset and a fresh start for the nopixel whitelist. And for everyone on nopixel Public and nopixel 4.0, nothing changes. Both servers will remain active and supported. Everyone has a chance at a path in."
Meanwhile, Rockstar might be preparing a bigger renovation of GTA Online, or its online services in general. It acquired the mod team behind FiveM – the GTA 5 multiplayer mod that powers nopixel – back in 2023, and then it elected to collaborate on nopixel V after years of the server being just a fan project. Plus, nopixel V is coming to the proprietary Rockstar Games Launcher, which I think further indicates Rockstar wants you to think of its most popular mods as extensions of The Official Brand, rather than as unconfined experiments. It's trying to claim ownership over the online aspect of its own games.
I don't know whether that impulse comes from a need to stomp out fan-made competition, or as an easy way to invest in the longterm growth of the GTA brand outside of the firecracker release that will be GTA 6. Realistically, it's both, and simply by making me report the verifiable fact that nopixel V is "made alongside Rockstar," it's working.
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
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