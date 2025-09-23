With GTA 6 looming, Rockstar is "excited to support" nopixel as "the future of GTA RP"

Rockstar Games acquired the mod team behind FiveM more than two years ago, hinting at a new level of support for the GTA RP community that never really materialized. But it looks like that's finally about to change ahead of the launch of GTA 6, as Rockstar has thrown its support behind the upcoming launch of nopixel 5.0.

"nopixel V is the next evolution of the GTAV Roleplay experience, created in collaboration with Rockstar Games," according to nopixel's announcement on Twitter. "Coming soon to the Rockstar Games Launcher and other PC platforms – stay tuned for more information at nopixel.net."

"We’re excited to support the nopixel team as they create the future of GTA RP," Rockstar added as it retweeted nopixel's post. It's unclear exactly what form Rockstar's support will take, beyond allowing the new nopixel release on its own PC launcher, but the company does now own the FiveM mod that nopixel is based on.

nopixel V Announcement - YouTube Watch On

nopixel itself is a custom GTA RP server that's proven very popular, in part because of the involvement of many notable content creators. The new announcement trailer includes a pile of notable creators who'll be involved with the new launch, with names ranging from xQc to Pokimane.

The question now, of course, is whether this launch will give us any insight on Rockstar's own plans for RP support in GTA 6. With the FiveM devs now under the studio's own banner, it would be safe to expect a major focus on the RP community, but Rockstar has always marched to the beat of a very unique drum. I guess we'll all find out soon enough.

