The women of Grand Theft Auto: How film noir shaped (and limited) Rockstar's female characters

In the leadup to GTA 6, I've got just one person on my mind: Lucia, the film noir protagonist. Anyone who has even casually played Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto series will recognize the debt it owes to Hollywood. From Vice City's nods to Scarface, to the '90s urban crime dramas echoed in San Andreas and numerous Back to the Future references in GTA 5, the games' magnetic style has always felt cinematic.
The series' women also belong to a particular big‑screen lineage shaped by film noir: mysterious, morally grey, and narratively intriguing, embracing the qualities that made classic movie stars immortal. Yet they also inherit the genre's limitations, often functioning as accessories in male‑focused stories with little agency of their own.
As Lucia Caminos becomes the first substantial female lead in a main GTA instalment, the historic parallels between celluloid and console offer clues to where her journey might lead.
Can't wait for the new Grand Theft Auto? Join our Countdown to GTA 6 hub for all the latest updates, features, and retrospectives on the series' legendary history.
Mid‑20th‑century noir specialized in categorizing women. There's the femme fatale, a seductive catalyst who lures men into danger; the hustler living on the fringes whose autonomy was framed as threatening; and the good girl who represents a path out of the shadows.
These archetypes produced icons — the lethal calculation of Double Indemnity's Barbara Stanwyck, Rita Hayworth's charismatic Gilda, and Lauren Bacall's graceful edge in The Big Sleep — but they were also bound by the era's constraints. Made largely by men and shaped by strict censorship, noir demanded that female transgression be punished, limiting how complex these characters could truly become. Historically, noir women operate on the sidelines, and GTA has been no exception.
The series' 3D titles absorbed noir's gender patterns wholesale. GTA 3 frames Misty and Maria as stylish side characters: seductive silhouettes or kidnapped catalysts who motivate Claude without shaping the plot themselves.
Vice City exaggerates the femme fatale through Mercedes, a glamorous presence reminiscent of Kathleen Turner in 1981's Body Heat, albeit with less control. San Andreas' date choices offer a variety of different women, each of whom symbolise CJ's choices rather than drive their own arcs. They weren't bad by any means – these are characters who can be funny, thrilling, and ultimately memorable – GTA 3's Misty, thought to be named after the 1971 Clint Eastwood neo-noir Play Misty for Me, became an icon of the game through its advertising. However, as the series grew in scale, these character boundaries became more obvious.
The HD era unlocked the true potential of the GTA formula: vast cities buzzing with businesses, characters, and missions all ready to explore. There were never more possibilities for the player, but the women in the lives of the playable characters were slower to evolve. GTA 4's Mallorie and Kate show glimpses of depth and drive the plot forward significantly, but are ultimately there as foils or moral leverage for Niko. The fifth instalment has a significantly larger cast, but still fits in those broader archetypes.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Amanda and Tanisha are variations on the good girl, while Tracey's fame-hungry exploits are the catalyst for Michael's interventions. There was more personality, but still, these characters were part of the greater architecture rather than standing out on their own.
Not-so shaken or stirred
It's here that it becomes clear that the role of women in noir hasn't evolved as much in the games as it has in its cinematic inspiration. Femme fatales, hustlers, and good girl archetypes served the earlier games well, as they were immediately identifiable in games where graphical limitations meant broader storytelling beats. In a sense, they were historically accurate, given cinema's own issue with female characters. However, there have been evolutions on the big screen that could inspire the route ahead.
In recent decades, the femme fatale in particular has evolved – Kill Bill's blood-spattered bride needed no male assistance in taking out her revenge, while in the world of superhero movies you could argue Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and the various depictions of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman showed female characters who assisted the male lead while also have backstories and motivations of their own. The mystery, seduction, and strength of female noir characters doesn't preclude depth and independence, which is what makes Lucia's potential so exciting.
As a co‑protagonist, she can retain the charisma of crime movie heroines, but become a driving force for the narrative in a way no female character has done before in the series. The Florida setting evokes neo-noir hits like Out of Sight, Spring Breakers, and Zola, signalling a shift toward crime stories where women possess agency, humour, and substance. Lucia's presence forces Rockstar to rethink its long‑standing male perspective, opening space for a female character who isn't defined by how she destabilises men but by how she influences her own journey.
Empowered doesn't mean virtuous – this is still GTA. Lucia can be as messy, complex, and morally layered as her predecessors, showing female ambition that isn't punished and a character intriguing enough for players of every background. The walls of movie lovers the world over are adorned with posters of women who broke the mould and changed the way we saw things. If GTA 6 seeks to confirm itself as the world's biggest media franchise, offering a similar icon could be part of that masterplan.
Victoria is a freelance film journalist. Since 2007, she has written and broadcasted about film for a variety of outlets, including The Guardian, The Hollywood Reporter, and the BBC. She has a passion for cinema, and covers everything from the latest blockbusters to undiscovered indie gems. In her spare time, Victoria enjoys playing Dungeons and Dragons, as well as following professional wrestling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.