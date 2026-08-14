Coyote vs Acme in-universe villains have a perfect response to the upcoming movie's "rave reviews"

In case you haven't heard, after almost being deleted from existence as a tax write-down, it turns out Coyote vs Acme is very good. The Looney Tunes legal comedy is at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the movie's villains – the ACME Corporation – have issued the perfect meta response to the news.
"It is a very sad day," starts the 'leaked' memorandum. "The reviews are distressing. I've included some shocking quotes for context." A series of glowing reactions follow: "The best live action/toon hybrid since Roger Rabbit" and "The funniest film of 2026 so far." The ACME Corp response? "We are considering purchasing Rotten Tomatoes before the August 28th release date to squash the raves." Deliciously evil. Check out the full memorandum below.
Of course, this is all just a bit of fun. But it's the kind of – actually funny – meta promotion that we can get behind. After all, a movie that was almost erased forever by a very real monolithic corporation, poking fun at its former corporate overlords under the guise of its own fictional monolithic corporation is clever! And bodes well for the film itself living up to the long wait.
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In case you missed all the drama over the last 4+ years, Coyote vs Acme completed filming in May 2022, and was due for release in the summer of 2023 before mysteriously disappearing from the schedule. In November of that year, Warner Bros announced that they would not be releasing the film and would take a $30 million tax write-down instead, following similar moves with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt (which both remain shelved).
The reaction was critical, to say the least, with Project Hail Mary directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller among the filmmakers to condemn Warner Bros' decision. Reports of various near-sales emerged over the next 12 months, before the movie was eventually sold to Ketchup Entertainment in May 2025, which set an August 28, 2026 release date. The happy ending – everyone loves the movie. Everyone except ACME Corp, of course…
Directed by David Green, with a story by some guy called James Gunn, it sees Wile E. Coyote enlist the help of an accident lawyer played by Will Forte in a legal battle against ACME, Inc. after a life of grievous bodily harm in the name of entertainment. John Cena plays ACME's tough-as-nails corporate counsel. Lana Condor and P.J. Byrne also star.
You can finally check out Coyote vs. Acme for yourself when it hits theaters on August 28, 2026. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies heading your way.
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