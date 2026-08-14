Lanterns didn't originally feature a Green Lantern suit as star reveals the DC show creators "weren't sure" about including it

News
By
Published

Kyle Chandler reveals that the Green Lantern suit was a late addition

Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in Lanterns
(Image credit: HBO Max)

One thing has really stood out in all of the trailers for upcoming DC show Lanterns so far, and that's Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan suited up. We've had a brief look at him in the Green Lantern suit in the early clips, and it looks pretty incredible.

However, it turns out that this was a pretty late addition to the series. Speaking on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Chandler revealed: "So they weren't sure whether there was going to be a suit as I understand it. Then towards the end they decide let's have a suit. Then they had to design a suit, they came up with three different designs."

The actor went on to describe how the costume designers created the final piece, which he described as having "battle scars on it." He added: "It's an incredible suit, they built something that was just incredible. It took a while, it was in pieces. It took about 45 minutes to get it on."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

The choice was clearly made to make sure the Green Lantern suit looked authentic too, given the backlash to Ryan Reynolds' CGI version in the panned 2011 movie. Lanterns takes place in a much more grounded reality as it combines the superhero genre with crime noir.

It follows Jordan as he teams up with a new recruit, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, to solve a mysterious case in small-town America, which they believe has cosmic implications.

Lanterns begins on August 16 on HBO Max in the US and August 17 on NOW in the UK. For more, check out our Lanterns release schedule and our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Lord of the Rings: War in the North
    1
    Skyrim eclipsed Lord of the Rings: War in the North's launch 15 years ago, so the WB Games lead who "argued vociferously" against the release is happy to see it get a second shot
  2. 2
    Where to buy Palword TCG, Dawn of Palpagos stock wiped after launch
  3. 3
    When is the D23 Marvel Panel?
  4. 4
    Game of the Week – Marvel Tokon is a heroic fighter that's easy to get into, and villainous to master
  5. 5
    What game genres are women allowed to play?