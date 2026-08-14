Where to buy Palword TCG, Dawn of Palpagos stock wiped after launch

Palworld stock is incredibly difficult to get hold of right now, but there are some Set 01 pieces in play. Whether you slept on pre-orders or you're only just hearing of the Palworld TCG, grabbing a regular-priced booster pack or box is going to prove particularly difficult right now. Those wondering where to buy Palworld TCG, though, have two spots to hit.

In the US, Walmart is the only retailer with physical cards on the shelves, though it should be noted these prices are looking pretty inflated and come from third party marketplace sellers. It's important to check who you're actually buying from here, and whether their reviews stack up.

In the UK, Magic Madhouse is the only store with Pals in tow. The site is out of stock on booster packs and bundles, but has the Red / Blue Trial Deck on the shelves. Again, this is at a higher price than you'd find at RRP.

We're still waiting on a number of retailers to receive their Palworld TCG stock. Amazon is the most notable in both the US and UK, after many assumed the online giant would receive early shipments in plenty of time. Amazon regularly stocks new Pokemon, One Piece, and MTG releases from launch, protected from resellers by an invite-only system in many cases. It's well worth keeping an eye here in your hunt to buy Palworld TCG then.

US stock

In stock Walmart: at Walmart Walmart has Palworld TCG in stock, but prices are wildly inflated here. A booster pack for $25? These are being sold by various marketplace sellers, so it's important to check your retailer's background before placing an order. Booster: $24.98 Booster Box: $159.99 Trial Deck (Green + Purple): $82.98 See stock at Walmart

Miniature Market: at Miniature Market Miniature Market is listing Set 01 stock at its previous pre-order prices (as opposed to the inflated launch prices we're seeing elsewhere). The booster pack, sleeve and card set, and booster box, however, are currently out of stock. See stock at Miniature Market

GameNerdz: at gamenerdz.com GameNerdz has Palworld Sets 01 and 02 listed on its site, but you'll be waiting for restock alerts on these cards. At the time of writing everything's out. See stock at GameNerdz

Amazon: at Amazon Amazon doesn't have any official Palworld stock listed at the moment, but regularly carries a wide range of TCGs and is expected to list these cards once things get into full swing. Right now, just be wary of fake unofficial listings popping up. Check stock at Amazon

Best Buy: at Best Buy Best Buy carries a wide range of Pokemon product, so we could see Palworld stock here at some point. That said, it rarely moves out into other TCG lines, so it's unlikely we'll see a big batch drop. Check stock at Best Buy

Target: at Target While Target can be a solid shout for toys and other TCGs it doesn't have any Palworld stock listed at the time of writing. We could see more action here once supplies are increased, though. Check stock at Target

TCGPlayer: at tcgplayer.com TCGPlayer doesn't have any Palworld stock listed at the moment, but it's likely we'll see some arriving sooner rather than later. Watch out, though, this is a third-party reseller site and prices likely won't be in your favor. Check stock at TCGPlayer

Ebay: at eBay I'd only recommend heading to Ebay if you're really running up against it. Prices are likely to be well over the odds, and you'll need to research your seller a little more heavily. Check stock at Ebay

UK stock

Amazon: at Amazon Amazon doesn't have Palworld listed right now, but carries pretty much every other TCG like it. Once this initial release wave steadies, we could see new drops here.



Check stock at Amazon

Zatu Games: at zatu.com Zatu is also still waiting on its Palworld product, but otherwise is well stocked with a whole range of TCGs. Once more prints become available, it's worth keeping an eye here for extra supplies. Check stock at Zatu Games

Smyths Toys: at Smyths Toys Smyths Toys doesn't have Palworld listed on its site right now, but is often a reliable retailer for new Pokemon drops. It's well worth keeping in the back pocket. Check stock at Smyths Toys

FAQ

What Palworld TCG sealed products are available? Palworld Set 01 (Dawn of Palpagos) comes in the form of single booster packs, two Trial Decks (Green-Purple and Red-Blue), and a 12-pack booster box. Each booster pack contains seven cards. The second release, Palworld Set 02 (Legends Awaken), is also currently in its pre-order phase, but stock on that one is even harder to come by.

When is the next Palworld TCG set? Palworld Set 02 is due for launch on October 30, 2026, and many retailers have started prepping with pre-order listings - though they're currently sold out.

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