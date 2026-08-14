Where to buy Palword TCG, Dawn of Palpagos stock wiped after launch

Palworld stock is incredibly difficult to get hold of right now, but there are some Set 01 pieces in play. Whether you slept on pre-orders or you're only just hearing of the Palworld TCG, grabbing a regular-priced booster pack or box is going to prove particularly difficult right now. Those wondering where to buy Palworld TCG, though, have two spots to hit.
In the US, Walmart is the only retailer with physical cards on the shelves, though it should be noted these prices are looking pretty inflated and come from third party marketplace sellers. It's important to check who you're actually buying from here, and whether their reviews stack up.
In the UK, Magic Madhouse is the only store with Pals in tow. The site is out of stock on booster packs and bundles, but has the Red / Blue Trial Deck on the shelves. Again, this is at a higher price than you'd find at RRP.
We're still waiting on a number of retailers to receive their Palworld TCG stock. Amazon is the most notable in both the US and UK, after many assumed the online giant would receive early shipments in plenty of time. Amazon regularly stocks new Pokemon, One Piece, and MTG releases from launch, protected from resellers by an invite-only system in many cases. It's well worth keeping an eye here in your hunt to buy Palworld TCG then.
US stock
UK stock
FAQ
What Palworld TCG sealed products are available?
Palworld Set 01 (Dawn of Palpagos) comes in the form of single booster packs, two Trial Decks (Green-Purple and Red-Blue), and a 12-pack booster box. Each booster pack contains seven cards. The second release, Palworld Set 02 (Legends Awaken), is also currently in its pre-order phase, but stock on that one is even harder to come by.
When is the next Palworld TCG set?
Palworld Set 02 is due for launch on October 30, 2026, and many retailers have started prepping with pre-order listings - though they're currently sold out.
We're also showing you where to buy the Pokemon 30th Anniversary Collection and where to buy Pokemon TCG Pitch Black.
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