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JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit codes (August 2026) for Astrogems, Coins, Cards, and more

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Gift codes for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure GS give free resources, including Uncharted Fate Cards to recruit new characters

A press shot for JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit codes showing a large number of character facing off from side to side
(Image credit: Wanda Cinemas Games)
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JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit codes are a great way to get ahead in this officially licensed RPG of the hit anime series, where you can build your dream team from a huge selection of playable characters. The gift codes available will help you out when you're picking your squad, by delivering an instant supply of resources without having to earn them first. If you're ready to jump into the action, then these are all of the gift codes for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit and how to redeem them.

All JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit codes

The menu screen to redeem JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit codes

(Image credit: Wanda Cinemas Games)

The following JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit codes can be claimed at the moment:

  • JOJOGS – 10,000x Coins, 10x Courage Crystals, 10x Refined Iron
  • GS2026 – 10,000x Coins, 10x Courage Crystals, 10x Refined Iron
  • JOJOFANS – 50x Astrogems, 10,000x Coins
  • BIZARREADV – 50x Astrogems, 10,000x Coins
  • CBT2026 – 1x Oraora
  • ORAORA2026 – 50x Astrogems, 10,000x Coins
  • MUDAMUDA – 10,000x Coins, 10x Courage Crystals, 10x Refined Iron
  • GOLDENSPIRIT – 50x Astrogems, 10,000x Coins
  • GOLDENSPIRIT2026 – 50x Astrogems, 10,000x Coins
  • AX2026 – 10x Card: Uncharted Fate
  • PREJOJO2026 – 50x Astrogems, 1x Card: Uncharted Fate
  • JOJOGS2026 – 50x Astrogems, 1x Card: Uncharted Fate
  • JOJORPG2026 – 50x Astrogems, 1x Card: Uncharted Fate

As you can see, there are a lot of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit codes to redeem as the developers have been particularly generous to start with. Claim them all and you'll have stacks of Astrogems and Coins to spend, along with Uncharted Fate Cards to recruit new characters and plenty of other resources.

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How to redeem JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit codes

(Image credit: Wanda Cinemas Games)

To redeem JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit codes, you first have to progress through the opening missions until your reach N1-4, at which point you can take full control over your actions. Hit your character icon in the top left corner of the screen, then from the menu that opens tap the cog icon in the bottom right corner to reach the Settings menu. From there, select Exchange Code on the list to the left, before using the text box to enter a gift code. Note that codes for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as we've listed.

Expired JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit codes

  • No expired codes

There are currently no expired JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit codes, as we're still in the launch period and this is all rather new. That isn't likely to last though, so make sure you claim all of the active codes while they're still working.

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Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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