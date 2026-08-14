Ezra Bridger star Eman Esfandi says Ahsoka season 2 has "a lot more lightsaber action" and "witches and swords and explosions galore"

At D23, Ezra Bridger star Eman Esfandi has teased what's to come in Ahsoka season 2 – and it sounds pretty epic.
"There's going to be more lightsabers. A lot more lightsaber action. There's going to be some space battles, some space action, and there's going to be witches, and swords, and explosions galore," the actor shared during a talk attended by GamesRadar+ at the Disney convention. "It's going to be really fun, really fast-paced, and we may or may not hear something about that a little later today. So, stay tuned here at D23 for Ahsoka season 2."
Ahsoka season 2 is set to feature the return of Admiral Ackbar, who will face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn – which might be one of the space battles Esfandi is talking about. It also sounds like we can expect to see more of the fearsome Nightsisters of Dathomir.
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The new season will also see the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, while Game of Thrones star Rory McCann takes over the role of Baylan Skoll from the late Ray Stevenson.
"A lot of action. Fights, battles, explosions, lightsabers, lasers," Esfandi has previously teased of season 2. "I'm having a flashback. So a lot of action, and I think everybody's gonna love it. Dave [Filoni] went nuts, and all of us were ready to follow suit of our fearless leader, and it's gonna be a lot of fun."
Ahsoka season 2 doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else that's on the way – and keep your eyes on GamesRadar+ for updates from D23's main studio panel for news on Ahsoka and more.
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