As fans grow more certain that Adria Arjona is the DCU's Wonder Woman, DCEU star Gal Gadot hopes the next Diana actor "enjoys this amazing ride with this amazing character"

As Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow wraps filming, DCU fans are more certain than ever that Adria Arjona is playing Wonder Woman. Although the Andor star has yet to confirm, it is highly possible, as it sounds as though the DCEU's Diana star Gal Gadot won't be returning to the role.
In an interview with ScreenRant, Gadot said she hasn't "heard anything" or had "any specific conversations" with DC Studios or heads James Gunn and Peter Safran about reprising her Wonder Woman or even taking on a new character, just as DCEU's Aquaman star Jason Momoa returned as Lobo in Supergirl.
Gadot seemed to seal her fate by leaving a heartwarming message to the next Wonder Woman actor: "This is such an incredible character that so many of us care about so much, so whoever it's going to be to portray her, I wish for her that she enjoys this amazing ride with this amazing character. And I'm just grateful that I was granted the opportunity to wear her boots and celebrate this incredible character and everything she stands for."
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Gadot first appeared as the DC hero in Zack Snyder's 2016 movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, followed by her own movie and Justice League in 2017. The star made her last run as the Amazonian in sequel Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020, followed by a brief appearance in The Flash, which released after Gunn took over DC Studios. At that point, many fans believed the studio would keep on actors such as Superman star Henry Cavill or Momoa's Aquaman, but Gunn jettisoned much of what came before, and later introduced David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel.
Gunn has yet to announce the new Wonder Woman, but fans are sure it is Arjona, who is set to appear in Man of Tomorrow in a still unconfirmed role (though some reports have suggested she's playing Maxima). Earlier this week, the star confirmed that although she still cannot confirm her character, she has been "training two to three hours a day on a crazy diet," and has "muscles" like never before. The upcoming sequel welcomes back Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor as they team up to face Braniac.
Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9, 2027. For more on DCU: Chapter One, keep up with upcoming DC movies and shows in the works.
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