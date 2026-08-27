Andor star Adria Arjona can't reveal who she's playing in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, but she has "muscles that I've never had in my life"

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I still think she's playing Wonder Woman

Bix in Andor season 2
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Adria Arjona can't reveal who she's playing in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, and our only hint is that she bulked up for the role.

"I have muscles that I've never had in my life. I'm training two to three hours a day on a crazy diet," Arjona told ScreenRant. "Drinking coffee is the only thing that keeps me up. And I’m really excited!"

There have been rumors that Arjona, perhaps best known for starring as Bix Caleen in the Star Wars Disney Plus series Andor, is playing Wonder Woman in the DCU for quite some time now. However, several outlets reported back in April that she was set to play Maxima. Director and DCU co-captain James Gunn, however, said the reports were false. As it stands, we have no idea who Arjona is playing... but I'm putting my money on Wonder Woman.

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In case you're unfamiliar, Maxima is an alien queen from the planet Almerac who comes to Earth to find a mate... and quickly decides that Superman is the only worthy option. He's not fazed, given his undying love for Lois Lane and all, and chaos ensues. Given that Gunn has pulled a lot of unsuspecting heroes out of the DC comics for the newly rebooted DCU, namely the Creature Commandos, so it wouldn't be out of the norm for him to throw Maxima into the ring.

While we wait for Man of Tomorrow to hit theaters on July 9, 2027, you can stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows that are in the works.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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