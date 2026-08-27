Netflix survived the GTA 6: An Extended Look, but Twitch did not

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The streaming platform took a nosedive not long after the new trailer debuted

Lucia lounges on her pink bed, looking at her phone
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Netflix held up surprisingly well when the GTA 6 Extended Look dropped earlier today. Twitch, however, took a nosedive about an hour after, robbing everyone of the frame-by-frame analysis from their favorite streamers.

Twitch didn't specify what exactly caused the issues, but acknowledged them in a post on X: "We are aware of issues impacting several areas of our site. Our teams are working to resolve these."

Instead of a page full of stream thumbnails, the Twitch homepage threw up an error saying something went wrong. You could view the Browse page to look through all the categories, but individual streams had permanent black screens.

Chat continued to work, which made the whole thing extra bizarre as people who presumably already had the stream loaded before the outage talked amongst each other like nothing happened.

Around 30 minutes after everything crashed, Twitch pages started to intermittently load again despite the status page reporting major outages for many of the main systems, including web, chat, and video. Not every steam immediately came back up though, and I imagine things will be spotty for the next hour or so as everything gets completely resolved.

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I'm sure it wasn't pleasant for anyone trying to get a peek at the GTA 6 Extended Look without a Netflix subscription. Even though Rockstar plans to host it on its YouTube channel later today, the only way to see the gameplay was to watch someone else watch it or scour the internet for someone brave enough to upload the entire thing.

Given that GTA 6 is the topic of the most popular streams on Twitch today, Amazon is probably not particularly happy that it stumbled today of all days. I'll be curious to see how it holds up when GTA 6 is out in the wild and everyone and their mother will want to hit the go live button to share the experience.

How long is GTA 6? About 80 hours, according to one Rockstar dev's playthrough

Tyler Colp
Tyler Colp
Contributor

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

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