Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 is "a whole other world" where "there's a whole lot of stuff that you discover emergently"

GTA 6 finally got its big (and official) extended look on Netflix today, giving fans their most indulgent preview yet of Rockstar's upcoming open-world behemoth. A bunch of different locations, gameplay systems, and characters were showcased, previewing what's sure to be a sprawling adventure jam-packed with unintended interactions, moving the benchmark for open world interactivity even further than what Red Dead Redemption 2 achieved back in 2018.
According to Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson, you'd do well to explore every inch of GTA 6's huge map. "There is a whole other world in Red Dead Redemption 2, yes. GTA 6 is very much like that," Nelson tells IGN. "There's a whole lot of stuff that you discover emergently that we're not necessarily directing you to through objectives or blips or icons on a map as well. If you take a bit of time and explore you will be rewarded – a lot.
"It's a big map, a very big map."
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It being the most expensive game ever made, GTA 6 is expected to push boundaries in pretty much every way, from emergent gameplay to raw visuals to systems interactivity. In fact, Nelson says it's so expansive that no one at Rockstar has yet to really experience the whole thing, less than three months to launch. "The game is so big, I don't know that there's anybody on the team that knows all of it."
GTA 6 launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X on November 19.
Rockstar lead says GTA 6 takes NPC interactions "much further" than Red Dead Redemption 2, and its system is "returning and evolved"
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