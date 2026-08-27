GTA 6: An Extended Look will be 26 minutes long and features gameplay captured on a PS5

After more than a week of nonstop leaks, we're finally getting our first, real official look at GTA 6 gameplay later today. GTA 6: An Extended Look will soon debut on Netflix, and ahead of the broadcast, the streaming giant has revealed both the runtime and a few details about its content.
The Netflix page for the GTA 6 debut was recently updated to confirm that the event is 26 minutes long. "Captured entirely from in-game footage on PlayStation 5, this extended look at the next Grand Theft Auto showcases the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet," a press release adds.
Given PlayStation's apparent involvement in GTA 6's marketing, it's no surprise that the PS5 will be front-and-center here. But it is notable that the word "Pro" is nowhere to be found here. The PlayStation Store page for GTA 6 notes that the game is "PS5 Pro Enhanced," but we've yet to see any details on what those enhancements will look like. I'm glad the bulk of the show will seemingly demonstrate the experience base PS5 users can expect, but I also really want to know what the Pro enhancements will be.
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Either way, this probably won't be a true first look at gameplay for many people eagerly awaiting GTA 6. Rockstar says the leaks have been "heartbreaking" for the devs, and while it's tough to sympathize with a faceless game studio – especially one currently embroiled in a messy union dispute – it's equally tough to find much love for a leaker pushing transparent crypto scams and $165,000 ad-buying opportunities.
Later today, at long last, we're getting a proper look at GTA 6 – albeit one that'll be stuck behind a temporary Netflix pay gate, which is an issue all on its own. It'll officially be released on YouTube six hours later, but if you're impatient, something tells me the leaks out of the public Netflix feed will be pretty tough to plug, too.
Join us for the full countdown to GTA 6.
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