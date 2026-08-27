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Xbox Series X25 Special Edition pre-orders are live, here's where to grab the console and controller

Some controller stock remains

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Xbox Series X25 special edition console and controller on a yellow background

(Image credit: Future)

1. US pre-orders

2. UK pre-orders

3. Live updates

It's Xbox Series X25 pre-order day, and while some stores have already blitzed through their allocation we're still seeing some action in the controller realm. Official pre-orders opened up at 7am PT, but having been around this block a few times it's likely there are more waves to follow. That special edition console might be well and truly done for, but there's certainly still hope of more controller stock on these shelves.

The translucent green device has been up for grabs at a number of US and UK retailers, but at the moment Amazon is well and truly primed for launch. Meanwhile, Best Buy should be your first port of call when more pre-orders on that special edition controller drop.

The Xbox Series X 25th Anniversary console is due to launch at a whopping $899.99 / £759.99 (with a copy of Halo: Campaign Evolved thrown in), its gamepad sidekick comes in at $79.99. Stick tight for now, we're still waiting for more stock to hit the shelves, but you'll find all the latest updates just below as soon as it does.

Check stock

UK

Pre-order Xbox Series X25 in the US

Amazon

Amazon

We're still waiting for more stock of the Xbox Series X25 pre-orders to officially land, but Amazon is prepped and ready in the US. It's currently unavailable for now, but stay tuned.

Console | Check stock

Controller | Check stock

View Deal
Microsoft

Microsoft

Microsoft itself is still saying its Series X25 console is out of stock, but you'll find the full listing right here to keep an eye on (it's tricky to navigate to from the main store page).

Console | Check stock

Controller | Check stock

View Deal
Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy's stock flew in and out on the dot, and we've been left with a 'Coming Soon' page for now.

Console | Check stock

Controller | Check stock

View Deal
Walmart

Walmart

Walmart doesn't even have its Xbox Series X25 pre-order listing page live right now. The link provided on Microsoft's site simply takes us to a dead end. Still, keep an eye out for updates.

Console | Check stock

View Deal
GameStop

GameStop

GameStop has also run out of stock on the Xbox Series X25 special edition console, even at that $999.99 price position.

Console | Check stock

View Deal

Pre-order Xbox Series X25 in the UK

Amazon
In stock

Amazon

Amazon UK has the Xbox Series X Special Edition wireless controller ready for pre-order, with stock landing at £74.99. We're still waiting for the possibility of more consoles here but this one's ready to go.

Console | Check stock

Controller | In stock

View Deal
Microsoft

Microsoft

Microsoft's own store is still saying the X25 console is unavailable, but this is one to keep a close eye on as the day draws on.

Console | Check stock

View Deal
Currys
In stock

Currys

Currys now has the Xbox Series X25 Wireless Controller ready to go on the shelves, just without its console counterpart. Release day delivery is available here, but not collection.

Controller | In stock

View Deal
Xbox Series X25 console
Xbox Series X25 console: at EE Tech & Gaming

EE

EE was stocking Xbox Series X25 console in the UK, with stock going ahead via the listing link above. However, things seem to have run their course on the console front now, and the controller isn't listed.

Console | Check stock

Keep an eye on this GTA 6 bundle as well

View Deal
Very

Very

Very could well be a dark horse here. The retailer typically runs particularly well when high-profile pre-orders land and I've often seen them up as the first to offer stock.

Console | Check stock

View Deal
Argos

Argos

Argos is also listed as a potential retailer on Xbox's site, though with fewer stores open to pre-orders on this special edition we're simply casting a wide net here.

Console | Check stock

View Deal

What is the Xbox Series X25 pre-order price?

The Xbox Series X25 console is launching at $899.99 / £759.99, with a separate special edition controller available for $79.99 / £74.99.

What is the Xbox Series X25 release date?

The special edition console will officially launch on November 13, which is when those who pre-order can expect their devices to ship through the door. That translucent green controller, however, comes a little earlier. The Xbox Series X25 Wireless Controller is launching on October 20.

Live updates

Will more Xbox Series X25 stock appear?

PlayStation had its own anniversary rollout a couple of years ago, and if we learned anything then it's this.

There probably will be more Xbox Series X25 stock to come, but it's going to be incredibly limited. That's for the console, anyway. I have a feeling we'll see more from that translucent controller as time wears on.

For those limited edition boxes, though, your next (and possibly final) shot at stock will be later in the year, when payment is being taken. Many pre-order these high profile items now and change their mind when the heat of the moment calms. That means cancelled orders and declined payments. At that point (a couple of days before launch, and a couple of days after) we'll hopefully see a spattering of stock appearing across the web. Like all hardware pre-orders these days, though, it'll go incredibly quickly.

Who's still live?

You'll be slightly disappointed if you're stock hunting in the US right now, the only Xbox Series X25 pre-orders I'm still seeing are in the UK. Currys and Amazon both have the controller on the shelves still at the time of writing, but judging by the speed everything else went at these aren't going to last much longer.

EE could have a GTA 6 bundle in the wings

It's currently listed as out of stock, but EE has a GTA 6 / Xbox Series X25 bundle listed on the site. Of course, you're spending a little more than the RRP of the console to scoop up both in one go, but that higher price (and the fact that it's buried in the search page) could leave a back door open for stock hunters.

Xbox Series X25 + GTA 6 | £827 at EE

Still 'Coming Soon' at Best Buy

Best Buy would probably be my first bet for the controller side of things. The $79.99 gamepad is likely going to be a little more popular than the $900 console, so things are going to get a little tighter here overall.

With its listing page live and ready, and a history of being among the first to high profile pre-order stock, I'd keep this one locked in.

Currys is still live with Xbox Series X25 controller pre-orders

Currys listing of Xbox Series X25 limited edition controller pre-order

(Image credit: Currys)

That special edition controller has just set down at Currys as well. The gamepad is now up for pre-order at £74.99 in the UK, with free release day delivery. Just note this one can't be picked up from the store.

Microsoft is still all out

Microsoft did hand out early invites for its Xbox Series X25 pre-orders yesterday, but that didn't mean it held onto its stock today.

Well it doesn't look like it at the moment. The brand's own site is listed as 'out of stock' in the US, and there doesn't seem to be any sign of the special edition on the UK's side either.

Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop have listing pages live

They're all the retailers we know are definitely going to get Xbox Series X25 stock when it lands, but Walmart should really be in there as well. It's listed on Microsoft's site as a retail partner and has a dedicated URL for the limited edition console, but right now that just takes us to a dead end.

Amazon still holding onto that controller

The Xbox Wireless Controller dropped into Amazon's shelves in the UK, with the £74.99 gamepad now available to pre-order ahead of the October 20 release date. That's with free release day delivery to boot.

Xbox Wireless Controller | £74.99 at Amazon

And retailer watch begins

I'm zipping through the airwaves gathering all the retailers that look like they'll be offering Xbox Series X 25th Edition pre-orders today, so sit tight and we'll get this show on the road.

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