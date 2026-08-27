Xbox Series X25 Special Edition pre-orders are live, here's where to grab the console and controller

It's Xbox Series X25 pre-order day, and while some stores have already blitzed through their allocation we're still seeing some action in the controller realm. Official pre-orders opened up at 7am PT, but having been around this block a few times it's likely there are more waves to follow. That special edition console might be well and truly done for, but there's certainly still hope of more controller stock on these shelves.

The translucent green device has been up for grabs at a number of US and UK retailers, but at the moment Amazon is well and truly primed for launch. Meanwhile, Best Buy should be your first port of call when more pre-orders on that special edition controller drop.

The Xbox Series X 25th Anniversary console is due to launch at a whopping $899.99 / £759.99 (with a copy of Halo: Campaign Evolved thrown in), its gamepad sidekick comes in at $79.99. Stick tight for now, we're still waiting for more stock to hit the shelves, but you'll find all the latest updates just below as soon as it does.

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Pre-order Xbox Series X25 in the US

Amazon We're still waiting for more stock of the Xbox Series X25 pre-orders to officially land, but Amazon is prepped and ready in the US. It's currently unavailable for now, but stay tuned. Console | Check stock Controller | Check stock

Microsoft Microsoft itself is still saying its Series X25 console is out of stock, but you'll find the full listing right here to keep an eye on (it's tricky to navigate to from the main store page). Console | Check stock Controller | Check stock

Best Buy Best Buy's stock flew in and out on the dot, and we've been left with a 'Coming Soon' page for now. Console | Check stock Controller | Check stock

Walmart Walmart doesn't even have its Xbox Series X25 pre-order listing page live right now. The link provided on Microsoft's site simply takes us to a dead end. Still, keep an eye out for updates. Console | Check stock

GameStop GameStop has also run out of stock on the Xbox Series X25 special edition console, even at that $999.99 price position. Console | Check stock

Pre-order Xbox Series X25 in the UK

In stock Amazon Amazon UK has the Xbox Series X Special Edition wireless controller ready for pre-order, with stock landing at £74.99. We're still waiting for the possibility of more consoles here but this one's ready to go. Console | Check stock Controller | In stock

Microsoft Microsoft's own store is still saying the X25 console is unavailable, but this is one to keep a close eye on as the day draws on. Console | Check stock

In stock Currys Currys now has the Xbox Series X25 Wireless Controller ready to go on the shelves, just without its console counterpart. Release day delivery is available here, but not collection. Controller | In stock

Xbox Series X25 console: at EE Tech & Gaming EE EE was stocking Xbox Series X25 console in the UK, with stock going ahead via the listing link above. However, things seem to have run their course on the console front now, and the controller isn't listed. Console | Check stock Keep an eye on this GTA 6 bundle as well

Very Very could well be a dark horse here. The retailer typically runs particularly well when high-profile pre-orders land and I've often seen them up as the first to offer stock. Console | Check stock

Argos Argos is also listed as a potential retailer on Xbox's site, though with fewer stores open to pre-orders on this special edition we're simply casting a wide net here. Console | Check stock

What is the Xbox Series X25 pre-order price? The Xbox Series X25 console is launching at $899.99 / £759.99, with a separate special edition controller available for $79.99 / £74.99.