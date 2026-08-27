Xbox Series X25 Special Edition pre-orders are live, here's where to grab the console and controller
Some controller stock remains
Will more Xbox Series X25 stock appear?
PlayStation had its own anniversary rollout a couple of years ago, and if we learned anything then it's this.
There probably will be more Xbox Series X25 stock to come, but it's going to be incredibly limited. That's for the console, anyway. I have a feeling we'll see more from that translucent controller as time wears on.
For those limited edition boxes, though, your next (and possibly final) shot at stock will be later in the year, when payment is being taken. Many pre-order these high profile items now and change their mind when the heat of the moment calms. That means cancelled orders and declined payments. At that point (a couple of days before launch, and a couple of days after) we'll hopefully see a spattering of stock appearing across the web. Like all hardware pre-orders these days, though, it'll go incredibly quickly.
Who's still live?
You'll be slightly disappointed if you're stock hunting in the US right now, the only Xbox Series X25 pre-orders I'm still seeing are in the UK. Currys and Amazon both have the controller on the shelves still at the time of writing, but judging by the speed everything else went at these aren't going to last much longer.
EE could have a GTA 6 bundle in the wings
It's currently listed as out of stock, but EE has a GTA 6 / Xbox Series X25 bundle listed on the site. Of course, you're spending a little more than the RRP of the console to scoop up both in one go, but that higher price (and the fact that it's buried in the search page) could leave a back door open for stock hunters.
Xbox Series X25 + GTA 6 | £827 at EE
Still 'Coming Soon' at Best Buy
Best Buy would probably be my first bet for the controller side of things. The $79.99 gamepad is likely going to be a little more popular than the $900 console, so things are going to get a little tighter here overall.
With its listing page live and ready, and a history of being among the first to high profile pre-order stock, I'd keep this one locked in.
Currys is still live with Xbox Series X25 controller pre-orders
That special edition controller has just set down at Currys as well. The gamepad is now up for pre-order at £74.99 in the UK, with free release day delivery. Just note this one can't be picked up from the store.
Microsoft is still all out
Microsoft did hand out early invites for its Xbox Series X25 pre-orders yesterday, but that didn't mean it held onto its stock today.
Well it doesn't look like it at the moment. The brand's own site is listed as 'out of stock' in the US, and there doesn't seem to be any sign of the special edition on the UK's side either.
Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop have listing pages live
They're all the retailers we know are definitely going to get Xbox Series X25 stock when it lands, but Walmart should really be in there as well. It's listed on Microsoft's site as a retail partner and has a dedicated URL for the limited edition console, but right now that just takes us to a dead end.
Amazon still holding onto that controller
The Xbox Wireless Controller dropped into Amazon's shelves in the UK, with the £74.99 gamepad now available to pre-order ahead of the October 20 release date. That's with free release day delivery to boot.
Xbox Wireless Controller | £74.99 at Amazon
And retailer watch begins
I'm zipping through the airwaves gathering all the retailers that look like they'll be offering Xbox Series X 25th Edition pre-orders today, so sit tight and we'll get this show on the road.
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