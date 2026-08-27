Best weapons in Star Wars Zero Company

There are four weapon classes in Star Wars Zero Company that you're given to pick from when you start: the Blaster Pistol, Blaster Rifle, Repeater and the Longarm Blaster, aka the game's answer to a sniper rifle. Picking out the best weapon from all these isn't easy, especially when SWZC asks you to choose early on with little information to go on, but I'm here to help explain to you the best gun for your specialization, and what you need to understand about how weapons work in Star Wars Zero Company.
What weapon class should you choose in Star Wars Zero Company?
Rather than there being a definitive best gun, each weapon is supposed to match a certain sort of character build, as we'll explain below.
Longarm Blaster. A sniper rifle that requires two Action Points for every shot, but has high damage, range and critical hit stats. It's suited for... Well, snipers! If you want to wait at the back of the combat arena, not move much, and shoot targets from a distance, this is the gun to choose. Also works well with any class that focuses on critical hit effects.
Blaster Rifle. A middle-of-the-road weapon that requires one Action Point to fire the first time in a turn, and two for subsequent shots. With decent stats in all elements, this is the one to choose for characters and team comps in Star Wars Zero Company who exercise a mixture of mobility, firepower and versatility, and a safe choice if you're not sure.
Blaster Pistol. This handgun does less damage but only costs one Action Point per shot, allowing players to target multiple enemies or fire multiple times on a single target. Suited for clearing out groups of weak foes, characters who emphasize mobility over damage, or those who can apply stacking status effects with every shot. Cly Kullervo, Star Wars Zero Company's Mandalorian, is a good example of a character like this.
Repeater. Effectively a minigun or heavy machine gun, Repeaters use up all the characters remaining Action Points when fired, but their damage scales according to how many Action Points you have left. With three AP used to fire, you do huge damage to a single target! Repeaters are suited to characters who move infrequently, or who want to lay down heavy damage at the cost of all else.
How to change weapons in Star Wars Zero Company
To swap a character's weapons in Zero Company, you need to go to the Armory in the Den, found to the right of the central map table, run by the character Neesh.
Here, between missions, you can choose a character and select any of the four weapons to give to them (assuming that they're a character who can have their weapons swapped out, unlike Astromech Droids or the one Star Wars Zero Company Jedi character). You can also customize the weapons with Mods, which you earn as rewards and that alter their stats, or change their cosmetic appearance.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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