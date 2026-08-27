The Sinking City 2 locker room safe code in the Fish Market has possibly some of the most obscure clues in the game. The main hint is a situational nod that might mean nothing if you read it anywhere else other than where you found it, and you can't even get the clue you need unless you first find and solve the Salt Storage code, which it's linked to. It makes it one of the least satisfying puzzles to solve here, despite the useful reward it hides. I have at least done it for you so you don't have to worry about it. So get the code below, open it, and forget it ever happened.
The Fish Market locker room safe code
The locker room safe code in Sinking City 2 is 1496.
You can use that on its own, without ever having to worry about the obtuse and unclear way it's worked out. However, if you want to know where that number came from then here's what's going on...
There are two notes you can find - the Sacrifice (and Safe!) note found next to the safe itself, and the Surprise in the Safe note you can only get once you've opened up Salt Storage. The two clues they give you are:
'The last number can't be 16! It's 6' from Sacrifice (and Safe!)
'Possibly the same as the door' from Surprise in the Safe?
While it's not entirely clear, the 'same as the door' bit, which you can only get inside the Salt Storage room once you've cracked that, means it's the same code you used to open that door. That code was I-IV-IX-XVI or 1-4-9-16 and the 'it's not 16 it's 6' changes the last number to fit into the 1-9 range of the safe. So it's not inaccurate information, just a very odd clue that, to me, lacks enough clarity to really lock it down.
Anyway, despite my opinions of it, it's very worth opening the safe as you'll get Pyre's Ocularum, an upgrade for the grenade launcher that deals more damage if multiple enemies are caught in the explosion. That's a very useful thing to have as the monster count starts to ramp up.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.